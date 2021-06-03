2022 BMW iX xDrive50: A Smartphone on Wheels June 2, 2021

Reminiscent of the gold rush during the mid-19th century, automakers are in the midst of an electrification rush. Instead of a mad dash to mine gold, they're rushing to build high-tech electric vehiclesto capitalize on a rapidly transforming market. The 2022 BMW iX xDrive50 is the latest electric SUV to be unveiled, with 516 horsepower, a 300-mile estimated range and some tech features aimed to set it apart from the competition. With its new iX, BMW will be digging for customers alongside the Audi E-Tron, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Tesla Model Xand a quickly expanding list of upcoming EVs.

Related: BMW Charges Up Luxury Electric SUV Competition With 2022 iX

Design: Less Is More

Comparable in size to the brand's X5,the 2022 iX sports a minimalist exterior with slim headlights, integrated flush-fit door handles and frameless windows. The SUV's standard 20-inch alloy wheels can be upgraded to 21- or 22-inch wheels; the optional wheels have a flat design for smoother airflow and are 15% lighter than the standard alloys, BMW says. Thanks to its design, the vehicle also gets aerodynamic benefits resulting in a low drag coefficient of 0.25.

BMW says it designed the iX's body structure with a strategic mix of materials including high-strength steel and aluminum along with lightweight carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic to provide additional rigidity.

Since the iX is purely electric and doesn't require the cooling air of a combustion engine, BMW gives its kidney grille a functional makeover. The blocked-off grille serves as a tech panel integrated with cameras, radar and other sensors.

Performance and Charging

The dual-motor 2022 iX is powered by a lithium-ion battery for a combined 516 horsepower and 564 pounds-feet of torque. BMW says the iX will do 0-62 mph in 4.6 seconds and hit a top speed of 124 mph. A centrally controlled electric all-wheel-drive system is fully variable, allowing it to switch between rear-wheel drive for improved efficiency or all-wheel drive for optimal traction. The traction control system monitors road conditions and driver inputs to provide instant corrections.

BMW says the iX is expected to get an estimated range of around 300 miles, and drivers will have options when it comes to charging the SUV. BMW says a 240-volt Level 2 charger capable of delivering 11 kilowatts will provide a full recharge in about 11 hours, and a 200-kW DC fast charger can add 90 miles from a 10% charge in just 10 minutes. A charge from 10 to 80% using the DC fast charger is achieved in less than 40 minutes, BMW says.

A Sustainable, Tech-Filled Interior

To meet BMW's sustainability goals, the iX also features recycled materials throughout the cabin. Each iX houses roughly 130 pounds of recycled plastic along with sustainably grown wood, leather treated with olive-leaf extract instead of traditional tanners and floor coverings based on recycled fishing nets.

Another attention-grabber inside the cabin is the hexagonal steering wheel, which BMW says is a first for any of its vehicles. Similar to the SUV's exterior elements that blend form and function, the racing-inspired shape of the wheel allows for better access to the curved display located behind it. This display combines a 12.3-inch information screen and a 14.9-inch control display into a single unit that appears to be freestanding thanks to a hidden support structure. Accessible via the large screen is the new generation of BMW's iDrive 8 system.

To create an open environment, BMW gives the iX a standard panoramic glass roof infused with electrochromic shading, technology similar to what's used in auto-dimming rearview mirrors. Its polymer-dispersed liquid crystal technology allows light into the cabin when electricity is applied to align the crystals, or disrupts the pattern to provide shade when the voltage is removed. The panoramic roof is a single-piece transparent surface that spans the entire interior, making it the largest glass roof ever fitted in a BMW.

Another BMW first in the iX is the available 5G with built-in SIM card. The Personal eSIM technology effectively transforms the vehicle into a smart device, allowing the driver to text, call and get data access even if they leave their phone at home.

More From Cars.com:

Versus the Competition

The 2022 BMW iX has several direct competitors among luxury electric SUVs, such as the Tesla Model X and Audi E-Tron, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E is a comparable nonluxury alternative. Looking to the future, the BMW iX will also compete with upcoming EVs like the Cadillac Lyric, Kia EV6 GTand whatever EQ model Mercedes elects to bring to this market after false starts.

Tesla Model X

The BMW iX will go head-to-head with the similarly priced Model X. Like the iX, the Model X is filled with high-tech features like a new 17-inch center display, which Tesla says can support in-car gaming. On paper, the Model X goes farther and faster than the iX: Tesla's largest SUV comes in two trims, Plaid and Long Range. Plaid offers a 340-mile range, a top speed of 163 mph, and a 0-60 of 2.5 seconds; the Long Range gets a 360-mile range, a top speed of 155 mph and a 0-60 of 3.8 seconds. The Model X starts at $91,190 (includes $1,200 destination charge).

Audi E-Tron

Audi's electric SUV boasts comparable performance specs to the iX but falls short of its all-electric range. It does 0-60 mph in 5.5 seconds, has a top speed of 124 mph and an EPA-estimated range of 222 miles. Charging times for the E-Tron are similar to the iX: The E-Tron takes about 10.5 hours to charge with a decent Level 2 charger and 30 minutes to reach 80% using DC fast charging, according to Audi. The starting price for the 2021 E-Tron is $66,995 (includes $1,095 destination).

Ford Mustang Mach-E

The Mustang Mach-E is available in standard and long-range models, but it's the performance-leaningGT and an upcoming GT Performance Edition that push the vehicle into premium territory - current 0-60 mph times as low as 4.8 seconds will drop to 3.5 seconds in the upcoming GT Performance Edition. The extended-range Mustang Mach-E tops out at 317 miles, while the Mach-E GT's range is 250 miles. The standard-range Mach-E can charge to 80% from 10% in 45 minutes at a DC fast charger and adds 61 miles of range on a 10-minute charge, according to the automaker. The Mustang Mach-E starts at $43,995, while the Mach-E GT comes in at $61,000 (prices include $1,100 destination).

Release Date and Pricing

The 2021 BMW iX xDrive50 will arrive in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2022. The iX will be priced starting at $84,195 (includes $995 destination), and BMW says an iX M60 performance version will follow that boasts more than 600 hp.

Related Video: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E: Review

Cars.com's Editorial department is your source for automotive news and reviews. In line with Cars.com's long-standing ethics policy, editors and reviewers don't accept gifts or free trips from automakers. The Editorial department is independent of Cars.com's advertising, sales and sponsored content departments.

Share