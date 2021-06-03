Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cars.com Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CARS   US14575E1055

CARS.COM INC.

(CARS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

2022 Buick Enclave: Biggest Buick Gets Facelift, Standard Safety Features June 3, 2021

06/03/2021 | 04:23pm EDT
By Brian Normile

June 3, 2021


Looks like:The new Envision, but bigger

Competes with:Acura MDX, Hyundai Palisade, Infiniti QX60, Kia Telluride, Lexus RX 350L

Powertrain:310-horsepower, 3.6-liter V-6; nine-speed automatic transmission; front- or all-wheel drive

Hits dealerships: Third quarter of 2021

While not as comprehensive as the updates to the 2021 Buick Envision, the Enclave is getting a revised look along with new features for 2022 that should help it better compete in the crowded premium and near-premium three-row SUV class.

Related: Buick Shows Sneak Peek of 2022 Enclave SUV

Exterior design changes are mostly limited to the Enclave's face, which now wears a restyled grille, headlights and bumper. In profile, the Enclave still has pretty much the same rounded, large SUV lines.



Buick also changed up the rear styling slightly and says the Enclave gets an updated wheel portfolio. That means more wheel choices for shoppers but, sadly, not a book large enough to hold multiple 20-inch wheels.

The luxurious Enclave Avenir gets its own unique front and rear styling, including unique taillights as well as trim-specific wheels. The Enclave Sport Touring also gets a trim-specific grille and set of 20-inch wheels.

Inside, the Enclave gets a new center console design with a new push-button gear selector, as well as available heated, cooled and massaging front seats. On the tech front, the Enclave will now come standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.



Enclave Avenir models will get unique interiors with different seat stitching and more premium materials.

The 310-horsepower, 3.6-liter V-6 and nine-speed automatic transmission carry over from the 2021 model, and the 2022 will still be available in either front- or all-wheel drive. Avenir models will offer an available continuously damping suspension in a bid for a more luxurious ride.

We've lamented that advanced safety features were only available on higher trim levels of the Enclave, but for 2022, Buick will make its Driver Confidence Plus Package standard equipment. The package includes forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, lane departure warning with lane keep assist, blind spot warning with lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert, a follow distance alert and automatic high beams.

More From Cars.com:

While current starting prices range from $41,495 for a base FWD Preferred to $57,495 for an AWD Avenir, pricing is not yet available for the 2022 Enclave, which Buick expects will go on sale in the third quarter of 2021.

Related Video: 2018 Buick Enclave Avenir Review: First Impressions



Cars.com's Editorial department is your source for automotive news and reviews. In line with Cars.com's long-standing ethics policy, editors and reviewers don't accept gifts or free trips from automakers. The Editorial department is independent of Cars.com's advertising, sales and sponsored content departments.



Disclaimer

Cars.com Inc. published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 20:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
