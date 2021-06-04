2022 Toyota Corolla Cross Up Close: The Corolla of Small SUVs June 3, 2021

By Aaron Bragman

June 3, 2021

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

Cars.com photo by Evan Sears

Let's be honest here, the Toyota C-HR has always been something of a niche product: small, quirky-looking, lacking all-wheel-drive and not exactly bursting with power. The C-HR never caught on quite as well as Toyota had hoped, but the company aims to change its fortunes in the subcompact SUV class with this, the new 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross, which joins the C-HR in Toyota showrooms later this year. It's based on the same platform as the Corolla sedan and hatchback, but it sits higher, has more room inside and has surprisingly different styling that's not nearly as aggressive as its sedan and hatchback siblings. We got an up-close and personal look at the Corolla Cross' coming out party at Toyota's North American headquarters in Plano, Texas, and while we didn't get any driving time in the new SUV (that will come later this year), we did get some good first impressions of the new vehicle.

