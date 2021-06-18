Log in
    CARS   US14575E1055

CARS.COM INC.

(CARS)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cars com : 2022 Kia Telluride Gets Bolder Grille, Bigger Touchscreen for Lower Trims and More June 17, 2021

06/18/2021 | 04:37pm EDT
Kia's popular Telluride three-row SUV gets a few upgrades for the 2022 model year. It gains Kia's redesigned badging as part of an updated grille design, and the two lowest trim levels (LX and S) gain additional standard features, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen and advanced safety tech.


The larger touchscreen, previously only available on the EX and SX trims, replaces an 8-inch display on the LX and S. Both models also get automatic climate control plus Kia's Highway Driving Assist, a system that augments the Telluride's already-standard adaptive cruise control and lane-centering steering with additional capabilities.

Updates and a new model year usually come with price increases, and the 2022 Telluride isn't immune. Prices increase $200 to $700 over the 2021 Telluride.

Full pricing is below, and all prices include a $1,225 destination fee. The Telluride comes standard with front-wheel drive on all trims, with all-wheel drive a $2,000 option.

  • 2022 Telluride LX: $34,015 ($600 increase)
  • 2022 Telluride S: $36,515 ($700 increase)
  • 2022 Telluride EX: $39,015 ($200 increase)
  • 2022 Telluride SX: $43,915 ($200 increase)

The 2022 Kia Telluride is on sale now.

Cars.com's Editorial department is your source for automotive news and reviews. In line with Cars.com's long-standing ethics policy, editors and reviewers don't accept gifts or free trips from automakers. The Editorial department is independent of Cars.com's advertising, sales and sponsored content departments.

Disclaimer

Cars.com Inc. published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 20:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
