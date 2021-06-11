Cars com : How Do Car Seats Fit in a 2021 Dodge Durango? June 10, 2021

The verdict: Carting kids around doesn't have to be a drag. In the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcatand its710-horsepower, supercharged 6.2-liter V-8, driving anyone anywhere is positively exhilarating. It helps that the Durango is plenty roomy with easy-access Latch anchors, too.

Does it fit three car seats?No; our model was equipped with second-row captain's chairs.

Take a look at how the Latch system and each car seat scored in our Car Seat Check of the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat.

Related: Search Car Seat Checks

A Grade

Latch: The two sets of anchors are exposed for easy access and connection. Two top tether anchors, which sit halfway down the seatbacks, are also clearly marked and easy to use.

Infant seat: This seat was easy to install and fit well. Our 5-foot-6 front passenger had plenty of legroom with the seat installed behind her.

Rear-facing convertible: Again, installation was problem-free and our front passenger had comfortable legroom.

Forward-facing convertible: The Hellcat trim's fixed head restraints are small, so they don't interfere with the forward convertible's fitment against the seatback when the convertible's back is in its lowest setting. The fixed head restraint may push the convertible's back off the SUV's seatback, however, if the convertible is adjusted to accommodate a taller child.

B Grade

Booster: In the second row, the fixed head restraint pushed the booster off the seatback a bit, and a booster seat should sit flush against the seatback. The Hellcat's short but stable stalks should be easy for kids to grasp and use independently.

Third-row access: The second-row captain's chairs spring forward and tumble easily to make a decent-sized opening to the third row. A pass-through aisle between the chairs can also be used. The step-in is fairly tall, however, so smaller children may need help.

Forward-facing convertible, third row: Since there are no lower anchors in the third row, we installed the convertible using the seat belt , which was easy. The third row has two top tether anchors that are partially blocked by a carpeted upholstery flap, complicating access and connection.

Booster, third row: Again, the third row's fixed head restraints interfered with situating the booster flush against the seatback. The stable buckles should be easy for kids to grasp.

C Grade

Grading Scale

A:Plenty of room for the car seat and the child; doesn't impact driver or front-passenger legroom. Easy to find and connect to Latch and tether anchors. No fit issues involving head restraint or seat contouring. Easy access to the third row.

B:One room, fit or connection issue. Some problems accessing the third row when available.

C: Marginal room plus one fit or connection issue. Difficult to access the third row when available.

D:Insufficient room, plus multiple fit or connection issues.

F:Does not fit or is unsafe.

About Cars.com's Car Seat Checks

Editors Jennifer Geiger and Jennifer Newman are certified child safety seat installation technicians.

For the Car Seat Check, we use aChiccoKeyFit 30 infant-safety seat, aGracoContender 65 convertible seat and Graco TurboBooster seat. The front seats are adjusted for a 6-foot driver and a shorter passenger. The three child seats are installed in the second row. The booster seat sits behind the driver's seat, and the infant and convertible seats are installed behind the front passenger seat.

We also install the forward-facing convertible in the second row's middle seat with the booster and infant seat in the outboard seats to see ifthree car seats will fit; a child sitting in the booster seat must be able to reach the seat belt buckle. If there's a third row, we install the booster seat and a forward-facing convertible. Learn more abouthow we conduct our Car Seat Checks.

Parents should also remember that they can use the Latch system ora seat belt to install a car seat, and that Latch anchors have a weight limit of 65 pounds, including the weight of the child and the weight of the seat itself.

Cars.com's Editorial department is your source for automotive news and reviews. In line with Cars.com's long-standing ethics policy, editors and reviewers don't accept gifts or free trips from automakers. The Editorial department is independent of Cars.com's advertising, sales and sponsored content departments.

Share