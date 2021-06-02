Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cars.com Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CARS   US14575E1055

CARS.COM INC.

(CARS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Cars com : How Do Car Seats Fit in a 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLB35? June 2, 2021

06/02/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
The verdict:TheMercedes-AMG GLB35joins the GLB SUV lineup for 2021. Along with racier looks and a go-fast engine, the SUV gets a sport-oriented cabin. A third row of seats is available, but for this Car Seat Check, we tested a two-row model and found its lower Latch anchors very easy to use.

Does it fit three car seats?No

See how the Latch system and each car seat scored below in our Car Seat Check of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLB35.

Cars.com graphic

A Grade
  • Latch:The two sets of lower Latch anchors are exposed for easy access and connection. Three top tether anchors sit on the seatback, where they're clearly marked for easy access and connection.
  • Forward-facing convertible:After raising the head restraint, the seat fit well and was easy to install. We had no trouble finding and connecting to the top tether anchor.
B Grade
  • Infant:Connection to the Latch anchors was easy. We moved the front passenger seat up a little bit to make room for our 5-foot-6-inch-tall passenger, who had merely OK legroom. Taller passengers will need more legroom to be comfortable.
  • Rear-facing convertible:Again, installing the seat was easy, but we had to move the front passenger seat up a bit to accommodate it.
  • Booster:After raising the head restraint, the booster fit well. Most of the backseat's buckles slip into pockets in the upholstery, however; this could make them difficult for kids to use independently.
C Grade
  • None
Grading Scale

A:Plenty of room for the car seat and the child; doesn't impact driver or front-passenger legroom. Easy to find and connect to Latch and tether anchors. No fit issues involving head restraint or seat contouring. Easy access to the third row.

B:One room, fit or connection issue. Some problems accessing the third row when available.

C:Marginal room plus one fit or connection issue. Difficult to access the third row when available.

D:Insufficient room, plus multiple fit or connection issues.

F:Does not fit or is unsafe.

About Cars.com's Car Seat Checks

Editors Jennifer Geiger and Jennifer Newman are certified child safety seat installation technicians.

For the Car Seat Check, we use aChiccoKeyFit 30 infant-safety seat, aGracoContender 65 convertible seat and Graco TurboBooster seat. The front seats are adjusted for a 6-foot driver and a shorter passenger. The three child seats are installed in the second row. The booster seat sits behind the driver's seat, and the infant and convertible seats are installed behind the front passenger seat.

We also install the forward-facing convertible in the second row's middle seat with the booster and infant seat in the outboard seats to see ifthree car seats will fit; a child sitting in the booster seat must be able to reach the seat belt buckle. If there's a third row, we install the booster seat and a forward-facing convertible. Learn more abouthow we conduct our Car Seat Checks.

Parents should also remember that they can use the Latch system ora seat belt to install a car seat, and that Latch anchors have a weight limit of 65 pounds, including the weight of the child and the weight of the seat itself.

Cars.com's Editorial department is your source for automotive news and reviews. In line with Cars.com's long-standing ethics policy, editors and reviewers don't accept gifts or free trips from automakers. The Editorial department is independent of Cars.com's advertising, sales and sponsored content departments.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cars.com Inc. published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 21:48:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
