Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cars.com Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CARS   US14575E1055

CARS.COM INC.

(CARS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Report: Ford, Lincoln Planning Future EV Explorer, Aviator, 'Rugged SUVs' and More May 26, 2021

05/27/2021 | 09:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ford executives reportedly used an investor meeting today to reveal plans for future electric vehicle platforms, announcing the popular Explorer and Lincoln Aviator three-row SUVs will have future EV versions. Unnamed 'rugged SUVs' will also come as EVs, according to the reports.

Related: 6 Ways the All-Electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Isn't Like Other F-150s

Citing a presentation from Hau Thai-Tang, chief product platform and operations officer for Ford, Automotive News (subscription required) reported the initial announcement that the automaker will have two new electric vehicle platforms: one for rear- and all-wheel drive SUVs, and another for full-size pickups. The former will likely share a platform with battery-electric versions of the related Explorer and Aviator (Lincoln is Ford's luxury brand). Ford CEO Jim Farley repeated the Explorer and Aviator news during his remarks, according to reports.

The new platforms will be used for a variety of future vehicles, including 'rugged SUVs,' Automotive News said, as Ford aims for EVs to make up 40% of its global sales by 2030. A rendering during the presentation looked vaguely like a Ford Bronco, though Thai-Tang reportedly suggested that that was just a coincidence.

Coincidence or not, Automotive News was quick to point out that Ford has already created all-electric versions of two well-known vehicles: the recently announced F-150 Lightning (F-150) and the currently available Mustang Mach-E (Mustang … sort of). A battery-electric Explorer and Bronco would continue this pattern. No timetable for these future vehicles was part of the presentation, however.

More From Cars.com:

It may be a while before we find out for certain if these comments become official announcements, so stay tuned.

Related Video: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E: Review

Cars.com's Editorial department is your source for automotive news and reviews. In line with Cars.com's long-standing ethics policy, editors and reviewers don't accept gifts or free trips from automakers. The Editorial department is independent of Cars.com's advertising, sales and sponsored content departments.

Share

Disclaimer

Cars.com Inc. published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 13:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CARS.COM INC.
09:29aREPORT : Ford, Lincoln Planning Future EV Explorer, Aviator, 'Rugged SUVs' and M..
PU
08:13aCARS COM  : Tesla Replaces Radar Sensors With Tesla Vision Camera System May 26,..
PU
04:37a10 BIGGEST NEWS STORIES OF THE WEEK : Tesla Model X, Model Y Pull Ahead of SUV T..
PU
05/26CARS COM  : How Do Car Seats Fit in a 2021 Nissan Kicks? May 26, 2021
PU
05/262022 VOLKSWAGEN TAOS FIRST DRIVE : Exactly as Good as It Needs to Be May 26, 202..
PU
05/262021 SUBARU FORESTER REVIEW : Worthy Contender May 25, 2021
PU
05/26CARS COM  : 43% of Car Shoppers Plan to Buy This Memorial Day Weekend, But It's ..
PR
05/25CARS COM  : What's the Best New-Car Deal for Memorial Day? May 25, 2021
PU
05/25CARS COM  : Which Cars Fit 3 Car Seats? May 25, 2021
PU
05/25CARS COM  : Is the 2021 Ford F-150 a Good Family Road-Trip Vehicle? May 25, 2021
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 620 M - -
Net income 2021 16,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 59,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 994 M 994 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,60x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 1 500
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart CARS.COM INC.
Duration : Period :
Cars.com Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARS.COM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 17,71 $
Last Close Price 14,48 $
Spread / Highest target 72,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alex Vetter President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sonia Jain Chief Financial Officer
Scott Edward Forbes Chairman
Fred Lee Chief Technology Officer
Jerri L. DeVard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARS.COM INC.28.14%994
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED9.57%757 477
NETFLIX, INC.-7.10%222 748
PROSUS N.V.-4.09%166 692
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.24%95 684
NASPERS LIMITED0.33%91 069