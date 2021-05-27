Report: Ford, Lincoln Planning Future EV Explorer, Aviator, 'Rugged SUVs' and More May 26, 2021

Ford executives reportedly used an investor meeting today to reveal plans for future electric vehicle platforms, announcing the popular Explorer and Lincoln Aviator three-row SUVs will have future EV versions. Unnamed 'rugged SUVs' will also come as EVs, according to the reports.

Citing a presentation from Hau Thai-Tang, chief product platform and operations officer for Ford, Automotive News (subscription required) reported the initial announcement that the automaker will have two new electric vehicle platforms: one for rear- and all-wheel drive SUVs, and another for full-size pickups. The former will likely share a platform with battery-electric versions of the related Explorer and Aviator (Lincoln is Ford's luxury brand). Ford CEO Jim Farley repeated the Explorer and Aviator news during his remarks, according to reports.

The new platforms will be used for a variety of future vehicles, including 'rugged SUVs,' Automotive News said, as Ford aims for EVs to make up 40% of its global sales by 2030. A rendering during the presentation looked vaguely like a Ford Bronco, though Thai-Tang reportedly suggested that that was just a coincidence.

Coincidence or not, Automotive News was quick to point out that Ford has already created all-electric versions of two well-known vehicles: the recently announced F-150 Lightning (F-150) and the currently available Mustang Mach-E (Mustang … sort of). A battery-electric Explorer and Bronco would continue this pattern. No timetable for these future vehicles was part of the presentation, however.

It may be a while before we find out for certain if these comments become official announcements, so stay tuned.

