Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Carsales.com Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAR   AU000000CAR3

CARSALES.COM LTD

(CAR)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:47 2023-03-07 am EST
22.64 AUD   +0.22%
05:37pAustralia's Carsales.com to raise $329 mln for bigger stake in Brazil's Webmotors
RE
05:19pCarsales Raising A$500 Million Equity as It Expands Stake in Brazil
DJ
05:17pBrazil's Santander to sell 40% of WebMotors to Carsales.com for $240 mln
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australia's Carsales.com to raise $329 mln for bigger stake in Brazil's Webmotors

03/07/2023 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 8 (Reuters) - Australian online auto classifieds firm Carsales.com Ltd said on Wednesday it would launch an A$500 million ($329.40 million) equity raising to fund a deal to acquire an additional 40% stake in Brazil-based automotive digital marketplace Webmotors SA.

The acquisition price for the stake increase will be about A$353 million and will make Carsales a 70% owner of Webmotors, it said.

"The acquisition is in line with carsales' strategy of acquiring minority stakes in attractive international markets and moving to control positions over time," the company said.

Carsales.com said it will raise capital via a fully underwritten 1 for 14.01 entitlement offer at A$19.95 per share, representing an 11.9% discount to stock's last closing price.

Carsales will buy the additional stake from Brazilian lender Santander Brasil SA, which will continue to own the remaining 30% in Webmotors.

The deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, is anticipated to be earnings per share neutral in the first full year after completion and add thereafter, the company said.

($1 = 1.5179 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARSALES.COM LTD 0.22% 22.64 Delayed Quote.8.82%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.45% 5.4824 Delayed Quote.-2.64%
All news about CARSALES.COM LTD
05:37pAustralia's Carsales.com to raise $329 mln for bigger stake in Brazil's Webmotors
RE
05:19pCarsales Raising A$500 Million Equity as It Expands Stake in Brazil
DJ
05:17pBrazil's Santander to sell 40% of WebMotors to Carsales.com for $240 mln
RE
02/12Carsales.com Fiscal H1 Profit Up; Raises Interim Dividend
MT
02/12Transcript : Carsales.com Ltd, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 13, 2023
CI
02/12Carsales.com Ltd Announces Ordinary Dividend for the Period of Six Months Ended Decembe..
CI
02/12Carsales.com Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
2022Carsales.com Ltd Announces Retirement of Steven Kloss as Alternate Director, Effective ..
CI
2022Transcript : Carsales.com Ltd - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
2022Carsales.com Acquires Remaining 51% Stake in Trader Interactive
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARSALES.COM LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 755 M 498 M 498 M
Net income 2023 418 M 276 M 276 M
Net Debt 2023 1 038 M 685 M 685 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,3x
Yield 2023 2,65%
Capitalization 7 954 M 5 248 M 5 248 M
EV / Sales 2023 11,9x
EV / Sales 2024 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart CARSALES.COM LTD
Duration : Period :
carsales.com Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARSALES.COM LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 22,64 AUD
Average target price 24,07 AUD
Spread / Average Target 6,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cameron Lloyd McIntyre Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
William Elliott Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Redmond Joseph O'Sullivan Chairman
Jason Blackman Chief Information Officer
Kim Anderson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARSALES.COM LTD8.82%5 340
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED8.68%434 916
NETFLIX, INC.5.82%138 962
PROSUS N.V.8.11%95 995
AIRBNB, INC.47.75%79 756
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.37.00%68 096