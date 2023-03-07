Advanced search
    CAR   AU000000CAR3

CARSALES.COM LTD

(CAR)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:47 2023-03-07 am EST
22.64 AUD   +0.22%
05:37pAustralia's Carsales.com to raise $329 mln for bigger stake in Brazil's Webmotors
RE
05:19pCarsales Raising A$500 Million Equity as It Expands Stake in Brazil
DJ
05:17pBrazil's Santander to sell 40% of WebMotors to Carsales.com for $240 mln
RE
Carsales Raising A$500 Million Equity as It Expands Stake in Brazil

03/07/2023 | 05:19pm EST
By Stuart Condie


SYDNEY--Carsales.com Ltd. launched a 500 million Australian-dollar (US$329 million) equity raise to fund the purchase of a further 40% stake in Brazil's Webmotors S.A. vehicle marketplace.

The Australian vehicle advertiser on Wednesday said that it had agreed to pay 1.24 billion Brazilian reals (US$240 million) to Banco Santander (Brasil) S/A for the stake. Carsales will own 70% of Webmotors upon completion, with Santander holding the remaining 30%.

Carsales said that the remaining funds from the fully underwritten 1-for-14.01 pro-rata accelerated renounceable entitlement offer will strengthen its balance sheet and increase its capacity for further growth opportunities.

Carsales expects the acquisition to close in the June quarter.


Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-23 1718ET

