  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Carsales.com Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAR   AU000000CAR3

CARSALES.COM LTD

(CAR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/28
25.42 AUD   +1.15%
09/17CARSALES.COM LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/01CARSALES COM : Completes Acquisition of 49% Stake in Trader Interactive
MT
08/16CARSALES COM : New Product Drives Confidence In Carsales
AQ
FY21 AGM Presentation

10/29/2021 | 03:59am EDT
2021 AGM

Presentation

29 October 2021

Disclaimer and Non-IFRS Information

Disclaimer

The material in this presentation has been prepared by carsales.com Limited (ASX: CAR) ABN 91 074 444 018 ("carsales") and is general background information about carsales' activities current as at the date of this presentation. The information is given in summary form and does not purport to be complete. In particular you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward looking statements regarding our belief, intent or expectations with respect to carsales' businesses, market conditions and/or results of operations, as although due care has been used in the

preparation of such statements, actual results may vary in a material manner. Information in this presentation, including forecast financial information, should not be considered advice or a recommendation to investors or potential investors in relation to holding, purchasing or selling securities. Before acting on any information you should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to these matters, any relevant offer document and in particular, you should seek independent financial advice.

Non-IFRS Financial Information

carsales' results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). This presentation also includes certain non-IFRS measures including "adjusted", "underlying" "proforma" and "look-through". These measures are used internally by management to assess the performance of our business and our associates, make decisions on the allocation of resources and assess operational management. Non-IFRS measures have not been subject to audit or review. All numbers listed as reported comply with IFRS.

2

Contents

Performance & Market Summary

4 - 7

Financial Review

8

- 14

carsales Australia

15

- 20

carsales International

21

- 28

Strategy Update

29

- 38

FY22 Outlook

39

- 40

Appendix

41

- 47

3

Performance

& Market

Summary

Delivering Strong Shareholder Returns

Carsales (CAR) Total Shareholder Return (TSR) v S&P ASX200 Total Return Index (AXNT) 1

700%

S&P ASX200

carsales

600%

500%

400%

300%

200%

100%

632%

156%

0%

1 Total Shareholder Returns (TSR) includes dividend and share price appreciation from 10 September 2009 to 4 October 2021

5

Disclaimer

Carsales.com Limited published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 07:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 478 M 360 M 360 M
Net income 2022 182 M 137 M 137 M
Net Debt 2022 511 M 385 M 385 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,0x
Yield 2022 2,15%
Capitalization 7 183 M 5 424 M 5 414 M
EV / Sales 2022 16,1x
EV / Sales 2023 14,7x
Nbr of Employees 1 200
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart CARSALES.COM LTD
Duration : Period :
carsales.com Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARSALES.COM LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 25,42 AUD
Average target price 25,09 AUD
Spread / Average Target -1,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cameron LLoyd McIntyre Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
William Elliott Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Redmond Joseph O'Sullivan Chairman
Jason Blackman Chief Information Officer
Kim Anderson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARSALES.COM LTD27.04%5 424
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.44%597 862
NETFLIX, INC.24.66%293 642
PROSUS N.V.-13.39%283 187
AIRBNB, INC.16.96%104 748
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.51%87 518