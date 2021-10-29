FY21 AGM Presentation

The material in this presentation has been prepared by carsales.com Limited (ASX: CAR) ABN 91 074 444 018 ("carsales") and is general background information about carsales' activities current as at the date of this presentation. The information is given in summary form and does not purport to be complete. In particular you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward looking statements regarding our belief, intent or expectations with respect to carsales' businesses, market conditions and/or results of operations, as although due care has been used in the
preparation of such statements, actual results may vary in a material manner. Information in this presentation, including forecast financial information, should not be considered advice or a recommendation to investors or potential investors in relation to holding, purchasing or selling securities. Before acting on any information you should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to these matters, any relevant offer document and in particular, you should seek independent financial advice.
Non-IFRS Financial Information
carsales' results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). This presentation also includes certain non-IFRS measures including "adjusted", "underlying" "proforma" and "look-through". These measures are used internally by management to assess the performance of our business and our associates, make decisions on the allocation of resources and assess operational management. Non-IFRS measures have not been subject to audit or review. All numbers listed as reported comply with IFRS.
Contents
Performance & Market Summary
4 - 7
Financial Review
8
- 14
carsales Australia
15
- 20
carsales International
21
- 28
Strategy Update
29
- 38
FY22 Outlook
39
- 40
Appendix
41
- 47
Performance
& Market
Summary
Delivering Strong Shareholder Returns
Carsales (CAR) Total Shareholder Return (TSR) v S&P ASX200 Total Return Index (AXNT) 1
700%
S&P ASX200
carsales
600%
500%
400%
300%
200%
100%
632%
156%
0%
1 Total Shareholder Returns (TSR) includes dividend and share price appreciation from 10 September 2009 to 4 October 2021
