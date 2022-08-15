Log in
    CAR   AU000000CAR3

CARSALES.COM LTD

(CAR)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-08-15 am EDT
22.90 AUD   +5.77%
04:33aCARSALES COM : Annual Report FY22
PU
08/14Carsales.com's Net Profit Jumps 23% in FY22; Shares Rise 5%
MT
08/12CARSALES COM : FY22 Corporate Governance Report
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

carsales com : Annual Report FY22

08/15/2022 | 04:33am EDT
Annual Report 2022

CONTENTS

1

Our Operational Highlights

17

International Highlights

56

Other Directors' Report

2

Our Strategy

20

Our People. Our Culture.

Disclosures

60

Auditor's Independence

3

The Evolution of our Strategy

26

Directors' Report

Declaration

4

Chair and CEO Letter

30

Corporate Governance

62

Financial Statements

8

What We Do

30

Sustainability Report

131

Directors' Declaration

8

Our Markets

32

Our Board

132

Independent Auditor's Report

9

Our Australian Business

34

Our People and Culture

138

Shareholder Information

13

Australian Highlights

Chair's Message

140

Corporate Directory

36

Remuneration Report

16

International Businesses

Founded in 1997, carsales.com Ltd (ASX: CAR) is the number one online automotive classifieds business in Australia with a growing global presence in Asia and the Americas. carsales.com Ltd also operates a number of market leading websites in non-automotive verticals including motorcycles, boats, caravans, trucks and heavy machinery.

We seek to empower our customers, making buying and selling vehicles as easy as possible for everyone - consumers, dealers and manufacturers alike. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia carsales employs over 1700 people across the world and is a member of the S&P/ASX100.

carsales Annual Report 2022

OUR OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

(FY22 METRICS COMPARED TO FY21 UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED)

1.3 billion

46 thousand

2.1 million

Total sessions

Subscribed dealers

Vehicles online

Launched Select

Great place to work®

385 thousand

carsales' digital retail

Awarded for the fifth consecutive

Cars inspected by Encar

product in August 2021

year

6% increase

Nifty Fifty

Carbon Neutral

In employee engagement

Trader Interactive

In our Australian

per our Employee

Innovation award for

Operations

Opinion Survey

digital retail product

carsales Annual Report 2022

1

HIGHLIGHTS

OPERATIONAL

OUR

STRATEGY OUR

AND CHAIR LETTER CEO

MARKETS OUR

DO WE WHAT

BUSINESS

AUSTRALIAN OUR

HIGHLIGHTS

AUSTRALIAN

BUSINESS

INTERNATIONAL

OUR

HIGHLIGHTS

INTERNATIONAL

CULTURE OUR

.PEOPLE OUR

REPORT

DIRECTORS'

GOVERNANCE

CORPORATE

REPORT

SUSTAINABILITY

BOARD OUR

AND PEOPLE OUR CHAIR'S CULTURE MESSAGE

REPORT

REMUNERATION

DISCLOSURES

REPORT

DIRECTORS' OTHER

DECLARATION

INDEPENDENCE

AUDITOR'S

OUR STRATEGY

Our Purpose

Make Buying and Selling A Great Experience

Our Strategic Pillars

Digital

Value-added

Future

Marketplaces

Services

Horizons

Grow our leadership in

Build a compelling

Leverage consumer

digital marketplaces

ecosystem of services

insights and emerging

that support our

industry trends

customers through

to explore new

the buying, selling and

opportunities

ownership of vehicles

Our Drivers

Data

People

Technology

2 carsales Annual Report 2022

THE EVOLUTION OF OUR STRATEGY

1997

2005

2006

2009

2010

carsales domain

carsales acquires

carsales hits

carsales lists

carsales hits

name registered

PBL Media's

100,000

on the ASX

200,000

websites

cars online

cars online

2015

2014

2013

2013

Launched digital

Acquired 49.9%

Launched

Acquired 30% stake

trade-in product

stake in Encar

ecommerce platform

in webmotors (Brazil)

Instant Offer

(Korea)

tyresales.com.au

2016

2016

2017

2020

Launched vehicle

Acquired controlling

Acquired remaining

Launched

inspection service

stake in chileautos

stake in Encar

mobility-as-a

RedBook Inspect

(Chile) and soloautos

service transport

(Mexico)

aggregator Placie

2022

2021

2021

2021

Acquired 49% stake

Acquired remaining

Launched buy online

Acquired digital

in non-auto

stake in Trader

service Select

tyre wholesaler

marketplace group

Interactive*

tyreconnect

Trader Interactive (US)

* Transaction due to complete in late Q1/early Q2 of FY23

carsales Annual Report 2022

3

HIGHLIGHTS

OPERATIONAL

OUR

STRATEGY OUR

AND CHAIR LETTER CEO

MARKETS OUR

DO WE WHAT

BUSINESS

AUSTRALIAN OUR

HIGHLIGHTS

AUSTRALIAN

BUSINESS

INTERNATIONAL

OUR

HIGHLIGHTS

INTERNATIONAL

.PEOPLE OUR CULTURE OUR

.

REPORT

DIRECTORS'

GOVERNANCE

CORPORATE

REPORT

SUSTAINABILITY

BOARD OUR

AND PEOPLE OUR CHAIR'S CULTURE MESSAGE

REPORT

REMUNERATION

DISCLOSURES

REPORT

DIRECTORS' OTHER

DECLARATION

INDEPENDENCE

AUDITOR'S

Disclaimer

Carsales.com Limited published this content on 14 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 08:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
