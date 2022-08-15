carsales com : Annual Report FY22

Founded in 1997, carsales.com Ltd (ASX: CAR) is the number one online automotive classifieds business in Australia with a growing global presence in Asia and the Americas. carsales.com Ltd also operates a number of market leading websites in non-automotive verticals including motorcycles, boats, caravans, trucks and heavy machinery.
We seek to empower our customers, making buying and selling vehicles as easy as possible for everyone - consumers, dealers and manufacturers alike. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia carsales employs over 1700 people across the world and is a member of the S&P/ASX100.
carsales Annual Report 2022
OUR OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
(FY22 METRICS COMPARED TO FY21 UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED)
1.3 billion
46 thousand
2.1 million
Total sessions
Subscribed dealers
Vehicles online
Launched Select
Great place to work®
385 thousand
carsales' digital retail
Awarded for the fifth consecutive
Cars inspected by Encar
product in August 2021
year
6% increase
Nifty Fifty
Carbon Neutral
In employee engagement
Trader Interactive
In our Australian
per our Employee
Innovation award for
Operations
Opinion Survey
digital retail product
carsales Annual Report 2022
1
HIGHLIGHTS
OPERATIONAL
OUR
STRATEGY OUR
AND CHAIR LETTER CEO
MARKETS OUR
DO WE WHAT
BUSINESS
AUSTRALIAN OUR
HIGHLIGHTS
AUSTRALIAN
BUSINESS
INTERNATIONAL
OUR
HIGHLIGHTS
INTERNATIONAL
CULTURE OUR
.PEOPLE OUR
REPORT
DIRECTORS'
GOVERNANCE
CORPORATE
REPORT
SUSTAINABILITY
BOARD OUR
AND PEOPLE OUR CHAIR'S CULTURE MESSAGE
REPORT
REMUNERATION
DISCLOSURES
REPORT
DIRECTORS' OTHER
DECLARATION
INDEPENDENCE
AUDITOR'S
OUR STRATEGY
Our Purpose
Make Buying and Selling A Great Experience
Our Strategic Pillars
Digital
Value-added
Future
Marketplaces
Services
Horizons
Grow our leadership in
Build a compelling
Leverage consumer
digital marketplaces
ecosystem of services
insights and emerging
that support our
industry trends
customers through
to explore new
the buying, selling and
opportunities
ownership of vehicles
Our Drivers
Data
People
Technology
2 carsales Annual Report 2022
THE EVOLUTION OF OUR STRATEGY
1997
2005
2006
2009
2010
carsales domain
carsales acquires
carsales hits
carsales lists
carsales hits
name registered
PBL Media's
100,000
on the ASX
200,000
websites
cars online
cars online
2015
2014
2013
2013
Launched digital
Acquired 49.9%
Launched
Acquired 30% stake
trade-in product
stake in Encar
ecommerce platform
in webmotors (Brazil)
Instant Offer
(Korea)
tyresales.com.au
2016
2016
2017
2020
Launched vehicle
Acquired controlling
Acquired remaining
Launched
inspection service
stake in chileautos
stake in Encar
mobility-as-a
RedBook Inspect
(Chile) and soloautos
service transport
(Mexico)
aggregator Placie
2022
2021
2021
2021
Acquired 49% stake
Acquired remaining
Launched buy online
Acquired digital
in non-auto
stake in Trader
service Select
tyre wholesaler
marketplace group
Interactive*
tyreconnect
Trader Interactive (US)
* Transaction due to complete in late Q1/early Q2 of FY23
Carsales.com Limited published this content on 14 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 08:32:07 UTC.