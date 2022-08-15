carsales com : Annual Report FY22

CONTENTS

1 Our Operational Highlights 17 International Highlights 56 Other Directors' Report 2 Our Strategy 20 Our People. Our Culture. Disclosures 60 Auditor's Independence 3 The Evolution of our Strategy 26 Directors' Report Declaration 4 Chair and CEO Letter 30 Corporate Governance 62 Financial Statements 8 What We Do 30 Sustainability Report 131 Directors' Declaration 8 Our Markets 32 Our Board 132 Independent Auditor's Report 9 Our Australian Business 34 Our People and Culture 138 Shareholder Information 13 Australian Highlights Chair's Message 140 Corporate Directory 36 Remuneration Report 16 International Businesses

Founded in 1997, carsales.com Ltd (ASX: CAR) is the number one online automotive classifieds business in Australia with a growing global presence in Asia and the Americas. carsales.com Ltd also operates a number of market leading websites in non-automotive verticals including motorcycles, boats, caravans, trucks and heavy machinery.

We seek to empower our customers, making buying and selling vehicles as easy as possible for everyone - consumers, dealers and manufacturers alike. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia carsales employs over 1700 people across the world and is a member of the S&P/ASX100.