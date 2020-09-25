carsales com : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy FormOpens in a new Window

carsales.com Limited ABN 91 074 444 018

Registered Office: Level 4, 449 Punt Road, Richmond, Victoria, 3121

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Shareholders of carsales.com Limited ("Carsales" or "Company") will be held virtually on 30 October 2020 at 12 noon.

Virtual Participation

To facilitate the participation of Shareholders in this AGM, the Company has in place an online platform provided by Lumi to allow Shareholders to participate in the AGM virtually. For detailed steps on how to participate in the AGM virtually, please refer to the Online Meeting Guide available at http://shareholder.carsales.com.au.

The AGM will be webcast live from the website at https://web.lumiagm.com/355186713. If you choose to participate online you will be able to view the live webcast of the meeting, ask the meeting questions (through a chat functionality) and submit your votes in real time.

Even if you are planning on participating in the meeting in real time, we encourage you to submit a proxy and any questions you may have online ahead of the AGM to avoid any technical issues that may occur on the day. This can be done online through the https://www.investorvote.com.auwebsite.

Further updates (if any) on this Notice of Meeting that may be necessary in view of the COVID-19 Pandemic will be disseminated through the ASX Markets Announcements Office and on our website.

The Explanatory Notes that accompany and form part of this Notice of Meeting describe the various matters to be considered.

Questions on AGM

In accordance with the Corporations Act and the Company's past practice, a reasonable opportunity will be given to the Shareholders at the AGM to ask questions about, or make comments on, the management of the Company and the Remuneration Report.

Similarly, a reasonable opportunity will also be given to the Shareholders to ask the Auditor questions relevant to the Auditor's Report or conduct of the audit, the preparation, contents of the audit report, the accounting policies adopted by the Company and the auditor's independence.

Written questions may be submitted by Shareholders in advance of the meeting through the https://www.investorvote.com.auwebsite.