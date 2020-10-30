carsales com : Results of MeetingOpens in a new Window

Log in
10/30/2020 | 12:00am EDT

30 October 2020

Manager Companies

Company Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Level 4, Stock Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT

Dear Sir / Madam

Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting carsales.com Limited

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), we advise the following details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution in the attached proxy summary.

These results were decided on a poll and include all available proxies cast at the AGM.

Yours faithfully,

Nicole Birman Company Secretary carsales.com Limited

carsales.com Limited

Proxy Summary

Annual General Meeting

Friday, 30 October 2020

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details

Resolution

Resolution

Type

2 Adoption of FY20

Ordinary

Remuneration Report

3A Re-election of

Director - Mr Patrick

Ordinary

O'Sullivan

3B Re-election of

Director - Mr Walter J

Ordinary

Pisciotta OAM

4A FY21-23 grant of

Performance Rights to

Ordinary

the MD and CEO

4B FY20-22 grant of

Options and

Ordinary

Performance Rights to

the MD and CEO

5 Conditional spill

Ordinary

resolution

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

Number of votes cast on the poll

(as at proxy close)

(where applicable)

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain*

Discretion

162,361,670

3,960,136

2,457,028

15,128,385

164,853,934

3,992,930

15,135,175

96.20%

2.35%

1.45%

97.64%

2.36%

175,557,141

6,792,241

2,468,728

697,182

178,092,616

6,824,135

700,444

95.00%

3.67%

1.33%

96.31%

3.69%

166,387,734

7,728,053

2,277,051

9,122,454

168,763,426

7,728,053

9,125,716

94.33%

4.38%

1.29%

95.62%

4.38%

179,229,346

1,817,857

2,276,782

1,915,887

181,568,775

1,853,851

1,919,149

97.77%

0.99%

1.24%

98.99%

1.01%

179,179,916

1,634,448

2,272,030

2,153,478

181,513,145

1,671,890

2,156,740

97.87%

0.89%

1.24%

99.09%

0.91%

5,170,602

175,479,233

2,464,728

792,656

2.83%

95.83%

1.34%

Resolution

Result

Carried /

Not

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a toll.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Carsales.com Limited published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 03:59:02 UTC

