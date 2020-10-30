carsales com : Results of MeetingOpens in a new Window

30 October 2020

Manager Companies

Company Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Level 4, Stock Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT

Dear Sir / Madam

Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting carsales.com Limited

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), we advise the following details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution in the attached proxy summary.

These results were decided on a poll and include all available proxies cast at the AGM.

Yours faithfully,

Nicole Birman Company Secretary carsales.com Limited