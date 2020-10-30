carsales com : Results of MeetingOpens in a new Window
30 October 2020
Manager Companies
Company Announcements Office
Australian Securities Exchange Limited
Level 4, Stock Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT
Dear Sir / Madam
Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting carsales.com Limited
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), we advise the following details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution in the attached proxy summary.
These results were decided on a poll and include all available proxies cast at the AGM.
Yours faithfully,
Nicole Birman Company Secretary carsales.com Limited
carsales.com Limited
Proxy Summary
Annual General Meeting
Friday, 30 October 2020
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.
Resolution details
Resolution
Resolution
Type
2 Adoption of FY20
Ordinary
Remuneration Report
3A Re-election of
Director - Mr Patrick
Ordinary
O'Sullivan
3B Re-election of
Director - Mr Walter J
Ordinary
Pisciotta OAM
4A FY21-23 grant of
Performance Rights to
Ordinary
the MD and CEO
4B FY20-22 grant of
Options and
Ordinary
Performance Rights to
the MD and CEO
5 Conditional spill
Ordinary
resolution
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
Number of votes cast on the poll
(as at proxy close)
(where applicable)
For
Against
Proxy's
Abstain
For
Against
Abstain*
Discretion
162,361,670
3,960,136
2,457,028
15,128,385
164,853,934
3,992,930
15,135,175
96.20%
2.35%
1.45%
97.64%
2.36%
175,557,141
6,792,241
2,468,728
697,182
178,092,616
6,824,135
700,444
95.00%
3.67%
1.33%
96.31%
3.69%
166,387,734
7,728,053
2,277,051
9,122,454
168,763,426
7,728,053
9,125,716
94.33%
4.38%
1.29%
95.62%
4.38%
179,229,346
1,817,857
2,276,782
1,915,887
181,568,775
1,853,851
1,919,149
97.77%
0.99%
1.24%
98.99%
1.01%
179,179,916
1,634,448
2,272,030
2,153,478
181,513,145
1,671,890
2,156,740
97.87%
0.89%
1.24%
99.09%
0.91%
5,170,602
175,479,233
2,464,728
792,656
2.83%
95.83%
1.34%
Resolution
Result
Carried /
Not
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a toll.
