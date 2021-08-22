Log in
    2171   KYG1996C1006

CARSGEN THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2171)
  Report
CARsgen Therapeutics : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - INCLUSION OF CARSGEN AS A CONSTITUENT STOCK OF HANG SENG COMPOSITE INDEX

08/22/2021 | 07:04am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 2 568 M 395 M 395 M
P/E ratio 2021 -24,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 487 M 2 229 M 2 228 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 25,53 CNY
Average target price 40,81 CNY
Spread / Average Target 59,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zong Hai Li Chairman, Chief Executive & Scientific Officer
Hua Mao Wang Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Chun Hai Fan Independent Non-Executive Director
Yi Fan Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Guang Mei Yan Independent Non-Executive Director
