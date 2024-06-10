Laguna Niguel, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2024) - Cartel Blue (OTC Pink: CRTL), the first American apparel company to be listed on a major marijuana/hemp stock exchange, specializes in manufacturing high-end Hemp materials. Hemp clothing is experiencing a surge in demand due to its numerous environmental, economic, and practical benefits and Cartel Blue is paving the way with its hemp based apparel.

The advantages of hemp are vast. Cartel Blue's CEO, Philip Moreb, highlights that hemp cultivation is beneficial to farmers, as it only takes 90 days to grow one plant and requires 50 percent less water compared to cotton. Moreover, hemp is naturally resistant to pests and diseases, reducing the need for chemical pesticides.

The durability of hemp fabric makes hemp clothing long-lasting and less susceptible to wear and tear, being three times stronger than cotton-based products. Additionally, hemp fabric is highly breathable, providing comfort in warm weather by allowing air circulation to keep individuals cool. Its natural properties make it resistant to bacteria and mold growth, preventing unpleasant odors on the skin.

Hemp is also hypoallergenic, making it safe for those with sensitive skin. With its myriad benefits, hemp clothing is an attractive option for environmentally conscious consumers who seek high-quality, long-lasting apparel.

Cartel Blue's sister company, Distributol, serves as a one-stop shop for hemp distribution, supporting eco-friendly practices and offering premium hemp products to consumers.

About Cartel Blue:

Cartel Blue is a forward-thinking hemp brand dedicated to revolutionizing the industry through sustainable practices, innovative products, and a commitment to social responsibility. With a focus on quality craftsmanship and environmental stewardship, Cartel Blue strives to inspire positive change while creating timeless apparel for the modern world.

