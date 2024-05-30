May 30, 2024 at 08:05 am EDT

Laguna Niguel, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2024) - Cartel Blue, Inc. (OTC Pink: CRTL), a Nevada corporation, and manufacturer of hemp cigars, THC products, edible gummies, vape pens, CBD oil products, and branded accessories, reported promotion and sale of its products at two significant Southern California events in April 2024 - the Coachella Music and Arts Festival and the Stagecoach Festival, both held in Indio, California.

Coachella 2024 Week 1 - Palm Springs Surf Park

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/211057_18c3ffa774b969da_002full.jpg

Goldenvoice, creator and producer of these two music festivals, estimated attendees exceeded 200,000 at each event. Goldenvoice is responsible for more than 25 music festivals throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. The high visibility of the music festivals provides an excellent platform for brand exposure, enabling Cartel Blue to engage with potential customers and partners, enhancing their market reach and reputation.

Image 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/211057_18c3ffa774b969da_003full.jpg

Coachella Music and Arts Festival 2024

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/211057_18c3ffa774b969da_004full.jpg

Following the grand opening event at the Palm Springs Surf Park during Super Bowl 2024, Cartel Blue CEO, Philip Moreb and Marker Broadcasting secured venues for the music festival parties.

Image 4

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/211057_18c3ffa774b969da_005full.jpg

Image 5

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/211057_18c3ffa774b969da_006full.jpg

Image 6

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/211057_18c3ffa774b969da_007full.jpg

Cartel Blue's presence at these globally recognized events allowed them to showcase their innovative hemp-based products to a diverse and international audience. From outdoor reception podiums to strategically located private smoking lounges and star-studded VIP after parties, Cartel Blue was literally everywhere at both Coachella and Stagecoach.

Backstage Stagecoach 2024

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/211057_18c3ffa774b969da_008full.jpg

Image 8

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/211057_18c3ffa774b969da_009full.jpg

Stagecoach 2024 cartelacigars.com

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/211057_18c3ffa774b969da_010full.jpg

Moreb commented on Stagecoach saying, "The party at the Jackalope Ranch in Indio, California, had many special guest appearances. Cartel proved to be a popular vendor, selling out of all of its hemp cigars in 15 minutes."

Coachella Week 1 - Palm Springs Surf Park cartelscigars.com

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/211057_18c3ffa774b969da_011full.jpg

Philip Moreb, CEO of Cartel Blue and the staff

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/211057_18c3ffa774b969da_012full.jpg

Commenting on the after parties, Moreb said, "This is the second year Cartel Blue and Wynn Nightlife set up production at the FBO Atlanta Jet Center in Thermal, California, and the production was outstanding this year." The 30,000 square-foot hangar-turned nightclub allowed clientele from the Wynn, NFL, Hollywood, and other VIPs to party late into the night. Guests reportedly enjoyed the festivities until 5am.

MGM Coachella Week 1 TAO, a MGM resort after party

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/211057_18c3ffa774b969da_013full.jpg

Zenyara VIP after party during Coachella Week 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/211057_18c3ffa774b969da_014full.jpg





Atlantic FBO Thermal Jet Center

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/211057_18c3ffa774b969da_015full.jpg

Coachella Week 1 DJ Stage

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/211057_18c3ffa774b969da_016full.jpg

Image 16

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/211057_18c3ffa774b969da_017full.jpg

Image 17

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/211057_18c3ffa774b969da_018full.jpg

"We are thrilled with the reception and success we've experienced at these events," said Moreb. "Our participation has not only enhanced our brand visibility but also strengthened our mission to deliver top-quality hemp products to our customers. We look forward to continuing our growth and innovation in the coming years."

Cartel Blue's collaboration at these events underscores its leadership in the hemp market as it showcases their latest product innovations, including hemp cigars, hemp-infused water, gummies, and hip-hop hemp clothing.

Continuing its momentum, Cartel Blue has plans to attend the Power Trip 2024 music festival October 6-8 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

For More Information

For more information on upcoming events, please visit www.cartelscigars.com/events or contact Investor Relations.

Cartel Blue, Inc.

Philip Moreb

Montage.Holdings@yahoo.com

(310) 955-0099

About Cartel Blue, Inc.

Cartel Blue, Inc. is a leader in the hemp industry, manufacturing a wide range of premium hemp products, including cigars, apparel, and CBD consumables. Established as the first hemp apparel company listed on the Major Marijuana | Hemp Stock Index, the company is dedicated to advancing the market through quality, innovation, and global expansion. Their ticker symbol is CRTL.

# # #

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/211057