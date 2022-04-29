Log in
CARTEL BLUE, INC.

(CRTL)
Cartel Blue : Notice of Late filing of Annual Report

04/29/2022 | 02:20pm EDT
NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

Name of the Issuer: Cartel Blue, Inc.

Report Type: Annual Report

For Period Ended: January 31, 2022

Address of Principal Executive Office:

2150 Palomar Airport Rd. Carlsbad, CA 92011

State below in reasonable detail why the Annual Report could not be filed within the prescribed time period:

Management of Cartel Blue, Inc. (the "Company") was unable to compile the information necessary to complete the preparation of the Company's financial statements for the Annual period ended January 31, 2022 and the review of these financial statements by the Company's accountants in time for filing. Such information is required in order to prepare a complete filing. As a result of this delay, the Company is unable to file its Annual Report within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense.

Anticipated Filing Date: May 16, 2022

Person to contact with regards to this notification: Philip Moreb, Director

Date: April 26, 2022

Signature: /s/ Philip Moreb

Philip Moreb, Director

Disclaimer

Cartel Blue Inc. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 18:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Chart CARTEL BLUE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cartel Blue, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Philip Moreb Chief Executive Officer
Phillip Larocca President