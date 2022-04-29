Cartel Blue : Notice of Late filing of Annual Report

NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING
Name of the Issuer: Cartel Blue, Inc.
Report Type: Annual Report
For Period Ended: January 31, 2022
Address of Principal Executive Office:
2150 Palomar Airport Rd. Carlsbad, CA 92011
State below in reasonable detail why the Annual Report could not be filed within the prescribed time period:
Management of Cartel Blue, Inc. (the "Company") was unable to compile the information necessary to complete the preparation of the Company's financial statements for the Annual period ended January 31, 2022 and the review of these financial statements by the Company's accountants in time for filing. Such information is required in order to prepare a complete filing. As a result of this delay, the Company is unable to file its Annual Report within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense.
Anticipated Filing Date: May 16, 2022
Person to contact with regards to this notification: Philip Moreb, Director
Date: April 26, 2022
Signature: /s/ Philip Moreb
Philip Moreb, Director
Disclaimer
Cartel Blue Inc. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 18:17:05 UTC.