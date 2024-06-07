Laguna Niguel, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2024) - Cartel Blue (OTC Pink: CRTL) long awaited further expansion into Canada moves forward. CEO Philip Moreb filed its application to the CSE Canadian stock exchange to place in Cartel Blue symbol CRTL in Canada. Moreb stated the Canadian stock exchange has been a long awaited move. "Placing our symbol on the exchange will open up our international doors."

Our operations are scheduled to commence as soon as possible. CEO Philip Moreb has been collaborating with local farmers that will cultivate the Company's fiber hemp plants. The new facility will serve as a hub for cultivating and manufacturing hemp and hemp-based textiles to produce high-quality clothing for men and women and will represent the first of its kind in Canada by supporting the local farmers.

Cartel Blue's Hemp Based Apparel

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/212051_d5afd62054099807_001full.jpg

Director of Cartel International, Mr. Kler, is a retired US Department of Justice accredited representative for immigration. Kler states the manufacturing plant will create employment opportunities and offer training programs and competitive wages, providing huge benefits to the locals. Cartel Blue is dedicated to a skilled workforce and long-term growth within the community. Moreb states the international cultivation grow will allow us to expand back in Germany and other countries.

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/cartel-blue-inc-announces-multi-100000971.html

He also indicates sustainability is at the forefront of the Company's mission. Cartel Blue remains committed to implementing eco-friendly practices throughout its process of operations - from growing and sourcing organic materials to minimizing waste and energy consumption. The new manufacturing plant will be focused on environmental standards and help secure Cartel Blue's position as a leader in sustainable fashion.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/212051_d5afd62054099807_002full.jpg

Cartel Blue Hemp Based Men's Denim

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/212051_d5afd62054099807_003full.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/212051_cartelimg2.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/212051_cartelimg3.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/212051_cartelimg4.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/212051_cartelimg5.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/212051_cartelimg6.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/212051_cartelimg7.jpg

Hemp Fiber Cultivation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/212051_cartelimg.jpg

About Cartel Blue

Cartel Blue is a forward-thinking hemp brand dedicated to revolutionizing the industry through sustainable practices, innovative products, and a commitment to social responsibility with a focus on quality craftsmanship and environmental leadership. Cartel Blue strives to inspire positive change while creating timeless apparel for the modern world.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Philip Moreb

CEO, Cartel Blue

Montage.Holdings@yahoo.com

(310) 955-0099

Mr. Kler

Director, Cartel International

MrKler007@me.com

(760) 413-1200

