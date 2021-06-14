Cartel International, Inc., announces an agreement to purchase and obtain high quality “HINA” grown superior Hemp from Maui Third Wave, Inc. of Kihei, Maui, Hawaii

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maui Third Wave (MTW) values traditional (Kanaka) culture and farming methods. Its mission is to create and operate under a dedicated, diversified, and sustainable HINA (Hawaiian Indigenous Natural Agriculture) program. Combining traditional Hawaiian indigenous natural farming methods practiced for centuries (First Wave), and Modern Agricultural practices including: Perma-culture, Korean Natural Farming, Organic Farming, Bio-Dynamic farming methods and others (Second Wave), to create and execute a new profitable Company for the benefit of the Indigenous Hawaiians (Kanaka) and those longtime residents (Kamaaina) that call Maui and Hawaii Nei, their home. (Third Wave!).

HINA practices are more than tilling the soil, amendments and planting. They involve a very complex and exacting protocol passed down through multiple generations that adds pule (prayer), chants, and spirituality at a level of “shamanic like” consistency.



All farming and farmers will adhere to these methods which have proven over the centuries to work best in the complex soils and unique environment of the Hawaiian Islands. The branding and marketing of the Hawaiian hemp products will be sold with a “Premium price” befitting the premium volcanic soils and natures blessed isolation from major land masses and populations. This isolation using the deeply historic farming methods grow products free from contamination, disease and non-indigenous species of plant and animals of the Hawaiian Islands.



The Company’s President and its Agricultural V.P. are recognized as “Master Gardeners” and Keepers of the "HINA Practice". Their expertise and combined knowledge of HINA are considered as one of the Company’s major proprietary assets that will bring forward success in the endeavor to grow sustainable “Better than Organic” crops with maximum yields that will insure fulfillment of the Company’s Diversified Agricultural goals. In addition to regular purchase of product for the organic cigars, this agreement will also allow for the two companies to represent and distribute the other products in the retail and wholesale outlets in markets they currently do not have a presence in. All the company’s products and processes including Cartel Accessories, hemp cultivation and approval of its line of hemp-hip-hop-clothing sold under the brand “Cartel Blue” are a part of this implementation. Cartel Inc. and Cartel Blue, Inc, have secured purchase orders for pre-rolled “Premium Hemp Cigars” for Fall delivery, distribution, and sales under State of Hawaii Licensing guidelines.

Cartel Blue, Inc. is the first and only hemp Apparel company listed on the Major Marijuana | Hemp Stock Index.

