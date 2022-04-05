Carter Bankshares : Bank & Trust Announces the Promotion of Mortgage Director Richard Owen to Executive Vice President

Owen, who joined the bank in 2017, will continue to lead the Bank's Mortgage and Corporate Sales Divisions.

MARTINSVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) (The "Bank") announced today the promotion of Richard Owen to Executive Vice President - Mortgage Banking & Corporate Sales Director.

Owen, who has more than 25 years of experience within the financial services industry, joined the bank in 2017 and was instrumental in starting the Bank's Mortgage Division, previously served as Senior Vice President.

"Richard has been a key member of the leadership team at Carter for the past several years and has been instrumental in building and growing our residential mortgage portfolio to over $400 million." Carter Bank & Trust President Brad Langs said. "He also heads our Corporate Sales initiative, and works tirelessly with all lines of business to help ensure our customers' needs are met, while ensuring we have the most modern tools and resources available for both customers and associates. This promotion is well-deserved and a testament to his loyalty, enthusiasm and leadership at Carter Bank & Trust."

In addition to growing the mortgage portfolio, Owen has expanded the Bank's mortgage services throughout Virginia and North Carolina, as well as introduced tools like Mortgage2Go, an interactive digital tool that helps customers stay engaged throughout the mortgage process. He has also helped launch new programs ranging from traditional mortgages to new construction solutions.

"I'm honored to be a part of the Carter Bank & Trust team and very thankful to be surrounded by associates who have helped put Carter Bank & Trust in a position to succeed," Owen said. "Without the people I am privileged to work with every day, we would not be able to serve the needs of our customers and be seen as a leader in the banking space."

In addition to overseeing the Bank's Mortgage Division, Owen serves on several committees throughout the bank and has been instrumental in implementing Club Care, Carter Bank & Trust's employee wellness program.

Headquartered in Martinsville, Va., Carter Bank & Trust is a $4.1 billion, state-chartered community bank with branches in Virginia and North Carolina. Since 1974, Carter Bank & Trust has built a reputation upon a tradition of care for the communities it serves through convenience, local service, and custom solutions for all customers. Additional information about Carter Bank & Trust is available at www.CBTCares.com.

