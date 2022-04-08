Carter : 2021 Annual Report

Carter's, Inc. 2021 Annual Report

DEAR FELLOW SHAREHOLDERS,

Carter's is the largest branded marketer of young children's apparel in North America, with the leading share of a $37 billion newborn to ten-year-old apparel market.

We own two of the most highly recognized and trusted brand names in the children's apparel market, Carter's and OshKosh B'gosh. We also own Skip Hop, a leading young children's lifestyle brand, and little planet, a brand focused on organic fabrics and sustainable materials. We believe we provide a strong value in our product oﬀerings, including baby apparel, sleepwear, playwear, and related accessories.

We have a unique multi-channel, global business model, which includes retail stores, eCommerce, and wholesale distribution capabilities. We believe no other company in the world has our scope of distribution and success in branded children's apparel.

Carter's is emerging from the pandemic a stronger and more proﬁtable company. In 2021, sales increased to $3.5 billion, up 15% compared to 2020, and were comparable to the pre-pandemic period in 2019. Our operating income in 2021 increased to a record-level of $497 million.

Our growth in earnings in 2021 was driven by structural changes made to our business over the past two years. When the pandemic began, we focused our eﬀorts on fewer, better, and higher margin sales. We reduced lower-margin product choices, closed over 100 low-margin stores, and reduced oﬀ-price wholesale sales by over 50%. With leaner inventories, we reduced our low-margin clearance sales by nearly $50 million and focused our marketing investments on brand building versus margin-erosive promotions. Collectively, these strategies enabled us to achieve record proﬁtability in 2021.

We believe the beneﬁts realized from these structural changes are sustainable, and we are committed to build on our higher level of earnings in the years ahead.

GROWTH OBJECTIVES

Given the strong performance we achieved in 2021, we are now forecasting sales to exceed $4 billion by 2026.

Our U.S. Retail segment is expected to be the largest contributor to our sales growth.

We expect our stores will continue to be an important component of consumers' experiences with our brands. Over 60% of young children's apparel in the United States is purchased in stores. Stores are also our highest source of new customer acquisition. Consumers who shop both online and in our stores are our highest value customers. They spend three times more on children's apparel each year than our single channel customers.

With our focus on fewer, better, higher margin product choices, better inventory management, and new pricing capabilities, our store unit economics have improved. Fewer stores need to be closed and more proﬁtable store opening opportunities are now available to us. We now plan to open 100 or more stores in the United States over the next ﬁve years, net of closures.

Our U.S. Wholesale segment is expected to be the second largest contributor to our sales growth over the next ﬁve years.

We are expecting the largest growth in wholesale sales will come from our exclusive Carter's brands sold through Target, Walmart, and Amazon. These retailers saw the biggest beneﬁt in consumer traﬃc over the past two years. They oﬀer one-stop shopping for families with young children, and we beneﬁt from that frequent traﬃc for essential core products, including groceries, baby formula, and diapers. We also expect to see the beneﬁts of a good multi-year recovery with our other wholesale customers in the years ahead.

We are expecting good growth in International sales, with over 70% of our growth expected to be driven by our operations in Canada and Mexico. We are also planning good growth with our wholesale partner in Brazil and with Amazon.

Assuming continued beneﬁts from the structural changes made to our business and success with our growth strategies, we are forecasting operating income to exceed $600 million by 2026. When considering the repayment of $500 million in pandemic-related borrowings, which thankfully were not needed, and $1.0 billion in planned share repurchases, we expect earnings per share to exceed $12 by 2026.

Since 2007, we have returned $2.5 billion in excess capital to our shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. Over the next ﬁve years, we are projecting cumulative operating cash ﬂow of over $2 billion, which we expect will enable continued investment in our growth strategies and support a meaningful return of capital to our shareholders.

Given this outlook for growth, our Board of Directors declared a 25% increase in our quarterly dividend earlier this year.

GROWTH STRATEGIES

To achieve our growth objectives, we are focused on four key strategic priorities:

Lead in eCommerce

We operate the largest specialty retail store chain and most highly rated online platform focused on children's apparel in the United States, with omnichannel capabilities to support the shopping preferences of families with young children.

eCommerce continued to be our highest margin business in 2021. It contributed nearly 40% of our total U.S. Retail sales, up from 31% before the pandemic in 2019. Over the next ﬁve years, we expect eCommerce sales to grow to nearly 50% of our total U.S. Retail sales.

Carter's is the best-selling young children's apparel brand online in North America. We have unparalleled relationships with leading eCommerce retailers of young children's apparel, including Amazon, Target, Walmart, Kohl's, and Macy's. Together with our wholesale partners, the global online sales of our brands grew to nearly $1.4 billion last year and nearly doubled versus 2019.

Win in Baby

Our Carter's brand has a unique position in the marketplace. It is the leading brand in the newborn to 10-year-old apparel market in the United States. Over 50% of Carter's annual apparel sales are for newborn to two-year old children. In this segment of the apparel market, our Carter's brand has nearly four times the share of its nearest competitor.

Annual births in the United States peaked at 4.3 million in 2007. With the Great Recession that followed, births have decreased nearly every year since. And yet, given the strengths of our brands and market distribution capabilities, Carter's sales and earnings have more than doubled during this same time period. Our sales of baby apparel continued to be robust in 2021, up 10% for the year.

The latest government data suggests that birth trends in the United States are stabilizing. Weddings, many rescheduled more than once during the pandemic, are expected to be at a near 40-year high in 2022. With a record level of weddings in the months ahead, new family formations hopefully will follow.

Age Up

Our long track record of success suggests consumers trust Carter's for their baby apparel purchases and, as their children grow, many stay with us and appreciate the high value our product oﬀerings provide in those early years of life.

The total addressable apparel market for newborn to 10-year-old children in the United States is over $30 billion. It is a highly fragmented market, and our Carter's brand share is 70% larger than our nearest competitor. We own the largest share of the baby and toddler apparel markets, and we have successfully extended the scope of our product oﬀerings to outﬁt older children.

Last year, we saw over 30% growth in our sales of apparel for children ages four to 10 years old. This older age apparel market is larger than the baby and toddler apparel markets combined. We believe our Age Up strategy will continue to be a good source of growth for us in the years ahead.

Expand Globally

Within the United States, our brands are sold through over 17,000 points of distribution. Outside the United States, our brands are sold through approximately 3,900 points of distribution. Last year, our International sales grew 29%, the highest growth rate of our three segments.

We have the largest share of the children's apparel market in Canada, with more than twice the share of our nearest competitor. We have strengthened our leading position in this market by investing in omnichannel capabilities, including the same-day pickup and curbside pickup of online purchases.