Carter’s Charitable Foundation donates $1 million to support first-of-its-kind program for young children

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE: CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, announced today it will donate $1 million to support local communities with 50,000 volunteer hours through a multi-year partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Carter’s is the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s first national partner to dedicate funds exclusively for early childhood development. Through this partnership, resources will be developed for Clubs to address the growing need for accessible and affordable early childhood care in their neighborhoods. Specifically focused on children ages 0-5, Carter’s support will provide cognitive and skill development that is critical during those early childhood years.

Carter’s will also support the successful Summer Brain Gain-READ program, including the creation of a new module focused on literacy. This program is designed to prevent learning loss during summer breaks, and time outside of the classroom for children ages 6-9.

“We know young people are successful when they have access to programs that keep their minds active and engaged during the summer months,” said Amanda Ruckel, Senior National Director of Partnerships & Growth, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “With Carter’s partnership, we’re excited to expand our summer curriculum for school-aged youth, placing a deeper focus on literacy, and separately, we’re eager to explore new ways Clubs can support children in the critical early childhood years.”

“At Carter’s, we are grateful to be a part of the journey of childhood, and honored to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of America,” said Jill Wilson, Senior Vice President, Human Resources & Talent Management. “Our partnership helps to expand their reach and support young children and their parents.”

As a part of the multi-year partnership, Carter’s plans to further its impact with a commitment of 50,000 employee volunteer hours at local Clubs across North America. Carter’s has more than 1,000 retail store locations, nearly all in proximity to Boys & Girls Clubs, allowing employees the opportunity to give back to the local communities where they live and work.

About Carter’s, Inc.

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold through over 1,000 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. Carter’s is the largest supplier of young children’s apparel to the largest retailers in North America. Its brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Little Planet, a brand focused on organic fabrics and sustainable materials, and Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,200 Clubs serve 3.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

