    CRI   US1462291097

CARTER'S, INC.

(CRI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-10 pm EST
70.02 USD   -2.48%
Carter's, Inc. Announces Participation at the BofA Securities 2023 Consumer and Retail Conference

03/13/2023
Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, announced today that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2023 Consumer and Retail Conference in Miami on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 10:30am Eastern Daylight Time.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.carters.com.

About Carter’s, Inc.

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer of young children’s apparel in North America. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through nearly 1,000 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Little Planet, a brand focused on organic fabrics and sustainable materials, and Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 027 M - -
Net income 2023 201 M - -
Net Debt 2023 95,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,8x
Yield 2023 4,48%
Capitalization 2 637 M 2 637 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
EV / Sales 2024 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 15 500
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Michael Dennis Casey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian J. Lynch President & Chief Operating Officer
Richard F. Westenberger CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Benjamin L. Pivar Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
William J. Montgoris Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARTER'S, INC.-6.15%2 637
INDITEX17.79%97 142
KERING20.63%74 771
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.7.05%65 272
ROSS STORES, INC.-10.25%35 873
HENNES & MAURITZ AB17.85%20 217