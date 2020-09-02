Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Carter's, Inc.    CRI

CARTER'S, INC.

(CRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carter's, Inc. : Announces Participation at the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Global Retailing Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 05:29pm EDT

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, announced today that Michael D. Casey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Global Retailing Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

To listen to a live webcast, please visit ir.carters.com and select links for “news & events” followed by “webcasts & presentations”.

About Carter’s, Inc.

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through approximately 1,100 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CARTER'S, INC.
05:29pCARTER'S, INC. : Announces Participation at the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Global..
BU
07/27CARTER : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
AQ
07/24Boston Beer, Del Taco rise; Intel, Veoneer fall
AQ
07/24CARTER : CARTERS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
07/24CARTER : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Results
PU
07/24CARTERS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
07/24CARTER'S : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/24CARTER'S, INC. : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
BU
07/21CARTER'S, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
07/17CARTER : to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on Friday, July 24, 2020
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 145 M - -
Net income 2020 192 M - -
Net Debt 2020 275 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
Yield 2020 0,77%
Capitalization 3 417 M 3 417 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,17x
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 20 300
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart CARTER'S, INC.
Duration : Period :
Carter's, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARTER'S, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 98,75 $
Last Close Price 78,31 $
Spread / Highest target 34,1%
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Dennis Casey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian J. Lynch President
Richard F. Westenberger CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Benjamin L. Pivar Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
David Pulver Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARTER'S, INC.-27.18%3 417
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-26.07%86 546
KERING SA-10.29%78 442
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-2.08%61 070
ROSS STORES, INC.-21.60%32 485
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-28.97%25 825
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group