Carter's, Inc. : Announces Participation at the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Global Retailing Conference

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, announced today that Michael D. Casey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Global Retailing Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

To listen to a live webcast, please visit ir.carters.com and select links for “news & events” followed by “webcasts & presentations”.

About Carter’s, Inc.

