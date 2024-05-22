Carter’s ‘Raise the Future’ platform inspires generations raising the future and highlights commitment to the environment, innovation, and communities

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE: CRI), the largest branded marketer of young children’s apparel in North America, is committed to a world where families with young children can grow and thrive. Today, Carter’s is announcing the release of its fourth annual Raise the Future Impact Report which highlights Carter’s corporate social responsibility strategies and programs under the Raise the Future™ platform.

“We continue to make important advancements towards our Environmental, Social and Governance objectives,” said Antonio Robinson, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, CSR, and Chief Compliance Officer. “Our annual Impact Report reaffirms Carter's commitment to transparency and demonstrates our progress to provide consumers with more sustainable products, reduce our carbon footprint and uplift our workers and communities.”

Carter’s 2023 Raise the Future Impact Report demonstrates the Company's dedication to serving families with young children across three key pillars: Product, Planet and People. Highlights of the report include:

Product : Grow our sustainable offerings More than 40% of Carter’s cotton and recycled polyester are from either sustainable or recycled fibers. Nearly 100% of Carter’s apparel produced in 2023 is certified by OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100, ensuring that it is tested and free of certain harmful substances. *

: Grow our sustainable offerings Planet : Reduce our carbon and environmental footprint Carter’s Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions decreased in 2023 by 26% since 2019. The amount of virgin plastic used in Carter’s packaging was reduced by more than 30% this past year.

: Reduce our carbon and environmental footprint People: Uplift our workers and communities: Community: In 2023, Carter’s and the Carter’s Charitable Foundation invested more than $8 million in charitable contributions and product donations. Diversity & Inclusion: Carter’s has increased its diversity within Vice President and District Store Manager roles to more than 20% and more than 25%, respectively, in 2023.

Uplift our workers and communities:

* Limited to direct sourced items and excludes GOTS and items made before 2023.

To view and download the latest Raise the Future Impact Report, please visit https://esg.carters.com.

About Carter’s, Inc.

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold through over 1,000 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. Carter’s is the largest supplier of young children’s apparel to the largest retailers in North America. Its brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Little Planet, a brand focused on organic fabrics and sustainable materials, and Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.

