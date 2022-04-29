Carter's, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, today reported its first quarter fiscal 2022 results.

“Our first quarter sales and earnings exceeded our expectations,” said Michael D. Casey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Inventory levels improved in the quarter and enabled us to support higher demand in our wholesale and international businesses. As expected, our retail sales were lower in the quarter and reflect the impact of store closures, timing of the Easter holiday, and non-recurring benefit realized last year from the unprecedented government stimulus which supported families with young children.

“We are encouraged by the improving trend in births in the United States which began last summer. We believe our leading position in the young children’s apparel market and unparalleled multi-channel business model will enable us to build on our strong performance last year and achieve our growth objectives for 2022.”

Adjustments to Reported GAAP Results

In addition to the results presented in this earnings release in accordance with GAAP, the Company has provided adjusted, non-GAAP financial measurements, as presented below. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measurements provide a meaningful comparison of the Company’s results and afford investors a view of what management considers to be the Company’s underlying performance. These measures are presented for informational purposes only. See “Reconciliation of Adjusted Results to GAAP” section of this release for additional disclosures and reconciliations regarding these non-GAAP financial measures. There were no adjustments to the Company’s Q1 fiscal 2022 results; adjustments which were made to the Company’s Q1 fiscal 2021 results are summarized in the table below.

Fiscal Quarter Ended April 2, 2022 April 3, 2021 (In millions, except earnings per share) Operating

Income % Net

Sales Net

Income Diluted

EPS Operating

Income % Net

Sales Net

Income Diluted

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 102.6 13.1 % $ 67.9 $ 1.66 $ 127.5 16.2 % $ 86.2 $ 1.96 COVID-19 expenses — — — 2.1 1.6 0.04 Restructuring costs — — — 0.5 0.4 0.01 Retail store operating leases and other long-lived asset impairments, net of gain — — — (1.5 ) (1.2 ) (0.03 ) As adjusted $ 102.6 13.1 % $ 67.9 $ 1.66 $ 128.5 16.3 % $ 87.0 $ 1.98 Note: Results may not be additive due to rounding.

Consolidated Results

First Quarter of Fiscal 2022 compared to First Quarter of Fiscal 2021

Net sales decreased $6.1 million, or 0.8%, to $781.3 million, reflecting growth in the Company’s U.S. Wholesale and International segments, offset by lower sales in its U.S. Retail segment.

U.S. Wholesale and International net sales grew 8% and 11%, respectively. U.S. Retail net sales declined 10%, reflecting: 1) comparison to first quarter of 2021 which benefited from significant and unprecedented government stimulus payments made to consumers in response to the pandemic; 2) 113 fewer retail stores at the beginning of the quarter; and 3) a later Easter holiday. U.S. Retail comparable sales declined 7%.

Operating income decreased $24.9 million to $102.6 million, compared to $127.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Operating margin decreased to 13.1%, compared to 16.2% in the prior year period. Adjusted operating income (a non-GAAP measure) decreased $25.9 million to $102.6 million, compared to $128.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted operating margin was 13.1%, compared to 16.3% in the prior year period, largely due to higher ocean freight and transportation costs.

Net income decreased $18.3 million to $67.9 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, compared to $86.2 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) decreased $19.1 million to $67.9 million, compared to $87.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted earnings per diluted share (a non-GAAP measure) was $1.66, compared to $1.98 in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Net cash used in operations in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $163.8 million compared to net cash used in operations of $39.5 million in the prior-year period. The increase in net cash used in operating activities principally reflects earlier receipt of inventory to help mitigate pandemic-related transportation delays and disbursements for 2021 performance-based compensation.

See the “Business Segment Results” and “Reconciliation of Adjusted Results to GAAP” sections of this release for additional disclosures regarding business segment performance and non-GAAP measures.

Return of Capital Activity

In the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company returned to shareholders a total of $105.1 million through share repurchases and cash dividends as described below.

During the first quarter, the Company repurchased and retired 0.8 million shares of its common stock for $74.5 million at an average price of $93.94 per share. Fiscal year-to-date through April 28, 2022, the Company repurchased and retired 1.1 million shares for $104.5 million at an average price of $92.66 per share. As of April 28, 2022, the total remaining capacity under the Company’s previously-announced repurchase authorizations was approximately $945 million.

In the first quarter, the Company paid a cash dividend of $0.75 per common share totaling $30.6 million. Future payments of quarterly dividends will be at the discretion of the Company’s Board of Directors based on a number of factors, including the Company’s future financial performance and other considerations.

Debt Redemption / Refinancing Update

On April 4, 2022, the Company redeemed $500 million principal amount of its 5.500% senior notes using cash on hand. This debt redemption is estimated to result in a loss on extinguishment of debt of approximately $20 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Our adjusted diluted earnings per share forecasts described below in “2022 Business Outlook” exclude this estimated charge. We continue to evaluate the opportunity to refinance our 5.625% senior notes in 2022, subject to market conditions, which may result in additional charges related to loss on extinguishment of debt.

2022 Business Outlook

For the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company projects:

Net sales of approximately $750 million to $775 million;

Adjusted operating income of approximately $95 million to $105 million, compared to $110.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021; and

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of approximately $1.60 to $1.80 (which excludes an estimated loss on extinguishment of debt of $20 million), compared to $1.67 in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

This outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 reflects:

Continued improvement in supply chain performance;

Less challenging comparisons to 2021 stimulus;

Improved price realization;

Higher labor costs, marketing investments, and distribution and freight expenses;

Lower interest expense; and

Benefit of share repurchases.

For fiscal 2022, the Company is reaffirming its prior guidance and continues to project:

Net sales increase of approximately 2% to 3%, with growth in all segments;

Adjusted operating income increase of approximately 4% to 6%, compared to $500.8 million in fiscal 2021; and

Adjusted diluted earnings per share increase of approximately 12% to 14% (which excludes an estimated loss on extinguishment of debt of $20 million), compared to $7.87 in fiscal 2021.

This outlook for fiscal 2022 reflects:

An improving trend in births in the United States;

The strength of our merchandising and marketing initiatives;

Better mix of inventories;

Improved price realization;

Gradual improvement in supply chain performance;

SG&A leverage;

Lower interest expense; and

Benefit of share repurchases.

We have not reconciled forward-looking adjusted operating income or adjusted diluted earnings per share to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because we cannot predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain components of such reconciliations, including early extinguishment of debt that are not within our control including due to factors described above, or others that may arise, without unreasonable effort. For these reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of future operating income or diluted EPS, the most directly comparable GAAP metrics to adjusted operating income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, respectively.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call with investors to discuss first quarter fiscal 2022 results and its business outlook on April 29, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. To participate in the call, please dial 213-217-9349. To listen to a live broadcast via the internet and view the accompanying presentation materials, please visit ir.carters.com and select links for “News & Events” followed by “Webcasts & Presentations.” A replay of the call will be available shortly after the broadcast through May 29, 2022, at 855-859-2056 (U.S. / Canada) or +1 404-537-3406 (international), passcode 4698757. The replay will also be archived online on the “Webcasts & Presentations” page noted above.

About Carter’s, Inc.

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through nearly 1,000 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws relating to our future performance, including statements with respect to the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company’s future outlook, earnings, liquidity, strategy, financings, and investments. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or not materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, or projected. Certain of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially are described in the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time under the headings “Risk Factors.” Included among those risks are those related to: the effects of the current coronavirus outbreak; financial difficulties for one or more of our major customers; an overall decrease in consumer spending; our products not being accepted in the marketplace; increased competition in the market place; diminished value of our brands; the failure to protect our intellectual property; the failure to comply with applicable quality standards or regulations; unseasonable or extreme weather conditions; pending and threatened lawsuits; a breach of our information technology systems and the loss of personal data; increased margin pressures, including increased cost of materials and labor; our foreign sourcing arrangements; disruptions in our supply chain; the management and expansion of our business domestically and internationally; the acquisition and integration of other brands and businesses; and changes in our tax obligations, including additional customs, duties or tariffs. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CARTER’S, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Fiscal Quarter Ended April 2, 2022 April 3, 2021 Net sales $ 781,284 $ 787,361 Cost of goods sold 426,193 401,731 Adverse purchase commitments (inventory and raw materials), net 49 (6,330 ) Gross profit 355,042 391,960 Royalty income, net 7,474 7,463 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 259,893 271,927 Operating income 102,623 127,496 Interest expense 15,132 15,348 Interest income (338 ) (225 ) Other income, net (512 ) (917 ) Income before income taxes 88,341 113,290 Income tax provision 20,408 27,094 Net income $ 67,933 $ 86,196 Basic net income per common share $ 1.66 $ 1.96 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.66 $ 1.96 Dividend declared and paid per common share $ 0.75 $ —

CARTER’S, INC. BUSINESS SEGMENT RESULTS (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Fiscal Quarter Ended April 2, 2022 % of

Total Net

Sales April 3, 2021 % of

Total Net

Sales Net sales: U.S. Retail $ 366,358 46.9 % $ 407,067 51.7 % U.S. Wholesale 307,301 39.3 % 283,377 36.0 % International 107,625 13.8 % 96,917 12.3 % Consolidated net sales $ 781,284 100.0 % $ 787,361 100.0 % Operating income: % of

Segment

Net Sales % of

Segment

Net Sales U.S. Retail $ 49,994 13.6 % $ 76,521 18.8 % U.S. Wholesale 60,506 19.7 % 70,058 24.7 % International 10,388 9.7 % 9,734 10.0 % Corporate expenses(*) (18,265 ) n/a (28,817 ) n/a Consolidated operating income $ 102,623 13.1 % $ 127,496 16.2 %

(*) Corporate expenses include expenses related to incentive compensation, stock-based compensation, executive management, severance and relocation, finance, office occupancy, information technology, certain legal fees, consulting fees, and audit fees.

Fiscal Quarter Ended April 3, 2021 (dollars in millions) U.S. Retail U.S. Wholesale International Incremental costs associated with COVID-19 pandemic $ 1.1 $ 0.9 $ 0.1 Retail store operating leases and other long-lived asset impairments, net of gain (1.5 ) — — Total charges $ (0.4 ) $ 0.9 $ 0.1

(*) The first fiscal quarter ended April 3, 2021 also includes corporate charges related to organizational restructuring of $0.5 million.

CARTER’S, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) April 2, 2022 January 1, 2022 April 3, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 702,266 $ 984,294 $ 1,053,690 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,766, $7,281, and $6,695, respectively 265,694 231,354 240,212 Finished goods inventories, net of inventory reserves of $11,307, $14,378, and $15,581, respectively 679,729 647,742 560,683 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 64,389 50,131 63,290 Total current assets 1,712,078 1,913,521 1,917,875 Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $536,580, $528,926, and $557,608, respectively 197,515 216,004 248,799 Operating lease assets 469,354 487,748 559,391 Tradenames, net 307,581 307,643 307,830 Goodwill 212,518 212,023 212,271 Customer relationships, net 33,151 33,969 36,596 Other assets 29,084 30,889 27,711 Total assets $ 2,961,281 $ 3,201,797 $ 3,310,473 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 284,034 $ 407,044 $ 334,831 Current portion of long-term debt, net 495,743 — — Current operating lease liabilities 146,823 147,537 172,117 Other current liabilities 111,078 176,449 149,911 Total current liabilities 1,037,678 731,030 656,859 Long-term debt, net 496,104 991,370 989,980 Deferred income taxes 48,450 40,910 56,990 Long-term operating lease liabilities 419,493 441,861 517,875 Other long-term liabilities 44,266 46,440 59,160 Total liabilities $ 2,045,991 $ 2,251,611 $ 2,280,864 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock; par value $.01 per share; 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding at April 2, 2022, January 1, 2022, and April 3, 2021 $ — $ — $ — Common stock, voting; par value $.01 per share; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 40,555,922, 41,148,870, and 43,947,659 shares issued and outstanding at April 2, 2022, January 1, 2022, and April 3, 2021, respectively 406 411 440 Additional paid-in capital — — 21,904 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (26,115 ) (28,897 ) (31,534 ) Retained earnings 940,999 978,672 1,038,799 Total stockholders' equity 915,290 950,186 1,029,609 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,961,281 $ 3,201,797 $ 3,310,473

CARTER’S, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Fiscal Quarter Ended April 2, 2022 April 3, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 67,933 $ 86,196 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment 13,282 23,183 Amortization of intangible assets 932 932 (Recoveries of) provisions for excess and obsolete inventory, net (3,109 ) 1,364 Other asset impairments and loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net of recoveries 190 (25 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 787 738 Stock-based compensation expense 5,859 6,931 Unrealized foreign currency exchange (gain) loss, net (189 ) 49 (Recoveries of) provisions for doubtful accounts receivable from customers (1,513 ) 766 Unrealized loss (gain) on investments 935 (179 ) Deferred income taxes 7,759 4,365 Effect of changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (32,484 ) (54,484 ) Finished goods inventories (27,720 ) 37,812 Prepaid expenses and other assets (13,245 ) (5,007 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities (183,224 ) (142,171 ) Net cash used in operating activities $ (163,807 ) $ (39,530 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures $ (7,652 ) $ (11,665 ) Proceeds from sale of investments — 5,000 Net cash used in investing activities $ (7,652 ) $ (6,665 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of debt issuance costs $ (3 ) $ — Repurchases of common stock (74,496 ) — Dividends paid (30,573 ) — Withholdings from vesting of restricted stock (6,623 ) (3,588 ) Proceeds from exercises of stock options 222 811 Net cash used in financing activities $ (111,473 ) $ (2,777 ) Net effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 904 339 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents $ (282,028 ) $ (48,633 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 984,294 1,102,323 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 702,266 $ 1,053,690

CARTER’S, INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED RESULTS TO GAAP (dollars in millions, except earnings per share) (unaudited) Fiscal Quarter Ended April 3, 2021 Gross

Profit % Net

Sales SG&A % Net

Sales Operating

Income % Net

Sales Income

Taxes Net

Income Diluted

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 392.0 49.8 % $ 271.9 34.5 % $ 127.5 16.2 % $ 27.1 $ 86.2 $ 1.96 COVID-19 expenses (b) — (2.1 ) 2.1 0.5 1.6 0.04 Restructuring costs (c) — (0.5 ) 0.5 0.1 0.4 0.01 Retail store operating leases and other long-lived asset impairments, net of gain — 1.5 (1.5 ) (0.4 ) (1.2 ) (0.03 ) As adjusted (a) (d) $ 392.0 49.8 % $ 270.9 34.4 % $ 128.5 16.3 % $ 27.3 $ 87.0 $ 1.98

Fiscal Quarter Ended July 3, 2021 Gross

Profit % Net

Sales SG&A % Net

Sales Operating

Income % Net

Sales Income

Taxes Net

Income Diluted

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 368.7 49.4 % $ 267.8 35.9 % $ 107.6 14.4 % $ 21.6 $ 71.6 $ 1.62 Restructuring costs (c) — (2.2 ) 2.2 0.6 1.6 0.04 COVID-19 expenses (b) — (1.0 ) 1.0 0.3 0.8 0.02 Retail store operating leases and other long-lived asset impairments, net of gain — 0.4 (0.4 ) (0.1 ) (0.3 ) (0.01 ) As adjusted (a) $ 368.7 49.4 % $ 264.9 35.5 % $ 110.4 14.8 % $ 22.4 $ 73.7 $ 1.67

Fiscal Year Ended January 1, 2022 Gross

Profit % Net

Sales SG&A % Net

Sales Operating

Income % Net

Sales Income

Taxes Net

Income Diluted

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 1,662.3 47.7 % $ 1,193.9 34.2 % $ 497.1 14.3 % $ 98.5 $ 339.7 $ 7.81 Retail store operating leases and other long-lived asset impairments, net of gain — 2.6 (2.6 ) (0.6 ) (2.0 ) (0.05 ) COVID-19 expenses (b) — (3.9 ) 3.9 1.0 3.0 0.07 Restructuring costs (c) — (2.4 ) 2.4 0.6 1.8 0.04 As adjusted (a) (d) $ 1,662.3 47.7 % $ 1,190.2 34.1 % $ 500.8 14.4 % $ 99.5 $ 342.5 $ 7.87

(a) In addition to the results provided in this earnings release in accordance with GAAP, the Company has provided adjusted, non-GAAP financial measurements that present gross profit, SG&A, operating income, net income, and net income on a diluted share basis excluding the adjustments discussed above. The Company believes these adjustments provide a meaningful comparison of the Company’s results and afford investors a view of what management considers to be the Company's core performance. The adjusted, non-GAAP financial measurements included in this earnings release should not be considered as an alternative to net income or as any other measurement of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. The adjusted, non-GAAP financial measurements are presented for informational purposes only and are not necessarily indicative of the Company’s future condition or results of operations. (b) Net expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including incremental employee-related costs, costs associated with additional protective equipment and cleaning supplies, restructuring costs, and a payroll tax benefit. (c) Certain lease exit, severance and related costs resulting from restructuring actions (not related to COVID-19). (d) Adjusted results exclude a customer bankruptcy recovery of $38,000.

Note: No adjustments were made to GAAP results in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Results may not be additive due to rounding.

CARTER’S, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ALLOCABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS (unaudited) Fiscal Quarter Ended April 2, 2022 April 3, 2021 Weighted-average number of common and common equivalent shares outstanding: Basic number of common shares outstanding 40,270,895 43,370,744 Dilutive effect of equity awards 77,437 129,198 Diluted number of common and common equivalent shares outstanding 40,348,332 43,499,942 As reported on a GAAP Basis: (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Basic net income per common share: Net income $ 67,933 $ 86,196 Income allocated to participating securities (921 ) (1,033 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 67,012 $ 85,163 Basic net income per common share $ 1.66 $ 1.96 Diluted net income per common share: Net income $ 67,933 $ 86,196 Income allocated to participating securities (920 ) (1,030 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 67,013 $ 85,166 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.66 $ 1.96 As adjusted (a): Basic net income per common share: Net income $ 67,933 $ 86,987 Income allocated to participating securities (921 ) (1,043 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 67,012 $ 85,944 Basic net income per common share $ 1.66 $ 1.98 Diluted net income per common share: Net income $ 67,933 $ 86,987 Income allocated to participating securities (920 ) (1,040 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 67,013 $ 85,947 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.66 $ 1.98

(a) In addition to the results provided in this earnings release in accordance with GAAP, the Company has provided adjusted, non-GAAP financial measurements that present per share data excluding the adjustments discussed above. The Company has excluded $0.8 million in after-tax expenses from these results for the fiscal quarter ended April 3, 2021.

Note: Results may not be additive due to rounding.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED RESULTS TO GAAP (dollars in millions) (unaudited) The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated: Fiscal Quarter Ended Four Fiscal Quarters Ended April 2, 2022 April 3, 2021 April 2, 2022 Net income $ 67.9 $ 86.2 $ 321.5 Interest expense 15.1 15.3 60.1 Interest income (0.3 ) (0.2 ) (1.2 ) Income tax provision 20.4 27.1 91.9 Depreciation and amortization 14.2 24.1 84.2 EBITDA $ 117.3 $ 152.5 $ 556.4 Adjustments to EBITDA Retail store operating leases and other long-lived asset impairments, net of gain $ — $ (1.5 ) $ (1.2 ) COVID-19 expenses (a) — 2.1 1.8 Restructuring costs (b) — (0.1 ) 1.3 Total adjustments — 0.5 1.9 Adjusted EBITDA (c) $ 117.3 $ 153.0 $ 558.4

(a) Expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (b) Certain lease exit, severance and related costs resulting from restructuring actions (not related to COVID-19). Amounts for the fiscal quarter ended April 3, 2021 and four fiscal quarters ended April 2, 2022 exclude $0.5 million and $0.6 million of depreciation expense that is included in the corresponding depreciation and amortization line item, respectively. (c) Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal quarter ended April 3, 2021 excludes a customer bankruptcy recovery of $38,000.

Note: No adjustments were made to GAAP results in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Results may not be additive due to rounding.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental financial measures that are not defined or prepared in accordance with GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted for the items described in footnotes (a) - (c) to the table above.

We present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because we consider them important supplemental measures of our performance and believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. These measures also afford investors a view of what management considers to be the Company's core performance.

The use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA instead of net income or cash flows from operations has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent net income or cash flow from operations as those terms are defined by GAAP and do not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. While EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and similar measures are frequently used as measures of operations and the ability to meet debt service requirements, these terms are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to the potential inconsistencies in the method of calculation. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters that we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as discretionary cash available to us for working capital, debt service and other purposes.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP INFORMATION (dollars in millions) (unaudited) The table below reflects the calculation of constant currency net sales on a consolidated and International segment basis for the fiscal quarter ended April 2, 2022: Fiscal Quarter Ended Reported Net

Sales

April 2, 2022 Impact of

Foreign

Currency

Translation Constant-

Currency Net

Sales

April 2, 2022 Reported Net

Sales

April 3, 2021 Reported

Net Sales %

Change Constant-

Currency

Net Sales %

Change Consolidated net sales $ 781.3 $ (0.2 ) $ 781.5 $ 787.4 (0.8 ) % (0.7 )% International segment net sales $ 107.6 $ (0.2 ) $ 107.8 $ 96.9 11.0 % 11.2 %

The Company evaluates its net sales on both an “as reported” and a “constant currency” basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates that occurred between the comparative periods. Constant currency net sales results are calculated by translating current period net sales in local currency to the U.S. dollar amount by using the currency conversion rate for the prior comparative period. The Company consistently applies this approach to net sales for all countries where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar. The Company believes that the presentation of net sales on a constant currency basis provides useful supplemental information regarding changes in our net sales that were not due to fluctuations in currency exchange rates and such information is consistent with how the Company assesses changes in its net sales between comparative periods.

Note: Results may not be additive due to rounding.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220428006319/en/