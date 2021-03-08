Log in
CARTER'S, INC.

CRI
Carter's, Inc. : Announces Participation at the Bank of America Consumer and Retail Technology Conference

03/08/2021
Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, announced today that the Company will present at the virtual Bank of America Consumer and Retail Technology Conference on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.carters.com.

About Carter’s, Inc.

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through approximately 1,100 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 234 M - -
Net income 2021 208 M - -
Net cash 2021 61,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
Yield 2021 1,09%
Capitalization 3 753 M 3 753 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 96,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 96,75 $
Last Close Price 85,20 $
Spread / Highest target 35,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Dennis Casey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian J. Lynch President
Richard F. Westenberger CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Benjamin L. Pivar Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
David Pulver Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARTER'S, INC.-9.43%3 753
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.6.37%102 792
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.1.96%90 430
KERING SA-9.32%80 152
ROSS STORES, INC.-7.88%40 327
HENNES & MAURITZ AB17.73%39 207
