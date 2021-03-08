Carter's, Inc. : Announces Participation at the Bank of America Consumer and Retail Technology Conference

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, announced today that the Company will present at the virtual Bank of America Consumer and Retail Technology Conference on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.carters.com.

About Carter’s, Inc.

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through approximately 1,100 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005896/en/