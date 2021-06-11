Log in
CARTER'S, INC.

Carter's, Inc. : Announces Participation at the Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Summit

06/11/2021
Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, announced today that the Company will present at the virtual Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Summit on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.carters.com.

About Carter’s, Inc.

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through over 1,000 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 396 M - -
Net income 2021 270 M - -
Net cash 2021 117 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 0,93%
Capitalization 4 516 M 4 516 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 97,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 119,13 $
Last Close Price 102,74 $
Spread / Highest target 27,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,20%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Dennis Casey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian J. Lynch President
Richard F. Westenberger CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Benjamin L. Pivar Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
David Pulver Independent Director
