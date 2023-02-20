Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Carter's, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CRI   US1462291097

CARTER'S, INC.

(CRI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-17 pm EST
77.84 USD   +0.15%
Carter's, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results on Friday, February 24, 2023
BU
Wedbush Downgrades Carter's to Neutral From Outperform, Sees Near-Term Risks to Fundamentals; Keeps $78 Price Target
MT
UBS Adjusts Carter's Price Target to $74 From $78, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Carter's, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results on Friday, February 24, 2023

02/20/2023 | 06:16am EST
Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results before the market opens on Friday, February 24, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results and business outlook on this date at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. To listen to a live webcast and view the accompanying presentation materials, please visit ir.carters.com and select links for “News & Events” followed by “Webcasts & Presentations.” To access the call by phone, please pre-register on https://register.vevent.com/register/BId2837bea99604ffea4de55f21e4b4cae to receive your dial-in number and unique passcode.

A webcast replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call at ir.carters.com.

About Carter’s, Inc.

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through approximately 970 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Little Planet, a brand focused on organic fabrics and sustainable materials, and Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 169 M - -
Net income 2022 228 M - -
Net Debt 2022 98,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 3,30%
Capitalization 2 970 M 2 970 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 15 900
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart CARTER'S, INC.
Duration : Period :
Carter's, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARTER'S, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 77,84 $
Average target price 70,71 $
Spread / Average Target -9,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Dennis Casey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian J. Lynch President
Richard F. Westenberger CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Benjamin L. Pivar Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
William J. Montgoris Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARTER'S, INC.4.33%2 970
INDITEX15.90%95 561
KERING24.08%76 893
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.2.93%63 036
ROSS STORES, INC.-0.33%39 840
HENNES & MAURITZ AB16.27%20 276