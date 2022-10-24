Advanced search
CARTER'S, INC.

(CRI)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-24 pm EDT
72.76 USD   -1.61%
Carter's, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on Friday, October 28, 2022
10/03Anthem must face U.S. government lawsuit alleging Medicare Advantage fraud
09/21Carter's and Hilary Duff Unveil First Limited-Edition Collection
Carter's, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on Friday, October 28, 2022

10/24/2022 | 04:38pm EDT
Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, will report its third quarter fiscal year 2022 results before the market opens on Friday, October 28, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results and business outlook on this date at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. To listen to a live webcast and view the accompanying presentation materials, please visit ir.carters.com and select links for “News & Events” followed by “Webcasts & Presentations.” To access the call by phone, please pre-register on https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9b51dd1e033948c586d564d0a614ef6b to receive your dial-in number and unique passcode.

A webcast replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call at ir.carters.com.

About Carter’s, Inc.

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh Bgosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through approximately 970 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and on-line at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 295 M - -
Net income 2022 253 M - -
Net Debt 2022 77,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 4,20%
Capitalization 2 884 M 2 884 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 15 900
Free-Float 97,6%
Managers and Directors
Michael Dennis Casey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian J. Lynch President
Richard F. Westenberger CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Benjamin L. Pivar Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
William J. Montgoris Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARTER'S, INC.-26.94%2 884
INDITEX-21.87%68 027
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.28.19%57 736
KERING-35.76%54 723
ROSS STORES, INC.-25.56%29 525
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-37.72%18 016