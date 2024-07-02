Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage company. The Company is engaged in developing messenger ribonucleic acids (mRNA) cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It is leveraging its proprietary technology and manufacturing platform, RNA Armory, to develop mRNA cell therapies for autoimmune diseases. Its lead asset e, Descartes-08, is an autologous mRNA chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T) directed against the B cell maturation antigen (BCMA), that the Company is developing for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Descartes-08 is in Phase II clinical development. Descartes-15 is a next-generation, autologous anti-BCMA mRNA CAR-T. Using its proprietary technology and manufacturing platform, it designed Descartes-15 to be more resistant than Descartes-08 to recycling of the CAR upon multiple antigen exposures. It is developing Descartes-33 to deliver a combination of therapeutic proteins that target key drivers in the pathogenesis of autoimmunity.

