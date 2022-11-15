CSE Bulletin: Name Change and Consolidation - Cartier Iron Corporation (CFE)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 15 novembre/November 2022) - Cartier Iron Corporation has announced a name change to Cartier Silver Corporation and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every five (5) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 28,016,227 common shares.

The symbol will remain the same.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the close of business on November 17, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Cartier Iron Corporation a annoncé un changement de nom pour Cartier Silver Corporation et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour cinq (5) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées actions.

Par conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 28 016 227 actions ordinaires.

Le symbole restera le même.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 17 novembre 2022. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: le 18 NOV 2022 Record Date/Date d’enregistrement: le 21 NOV 2022 Symbol/Symbole: CFE NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 14677R 10 3 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA14677R 10 3 8 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 146761101/CA1467611010

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com