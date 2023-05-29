Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Cartier Resources Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ECR   CA1467721082

CARTIER RESOURCES INC.

(ECR)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:01:03 2023-05-29 am EDT
0.1100 CAD
01:01pCartier Resources Inc. Announces AGM Election Results
GL
01:00pCartier Resources Inc. Announces AGM Election Results
AQ
07:16aCartier Files on SEDAR the NI 43-101 Technical Report of the Preliminary Economic Assessment for Chimo Mine Project Post-Tax NPV5% of CAD$388M and 20.8% IRR
GL
Cartier Resources Inc. Announces AGM Election Results

05/29/2023 | 01:01pm EDT
VAL-D’OR, Quebec, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) (“Cartier” or the “Company”) announces that at its annual general meeting held on May 29th, 2023 the following individuals were elected as directors of Cartier:

NameVotes for% For
Myrzah Tavares Bello157,897,82399.93
Michel Bouchard157,844,99399.90
Philippe Cloutier156,824,99399.25
Mario Jacob147,564,32393.39
Jean-Yves Laliberté157,724,99399.82
Daniel Massé156,657,32399.15

The stock option plan of the Company (the “Plan”) as described in the Management Information Circular (the “Circular”) was approved by the shareholders at the meeting. The maximum number of shares issuable under the Plan is to represent a maximum of 10% of the shares issued and outstanding from time to time (on a non-diluted basis).

The proposal to appoint KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company as presented in the Circular was approved by the shareholders at the meeting.

Following the annual meeting, the Board of Directors named the following individuals as officers of the Company:

  • Philippe Cloutier, P.Geo., President and Chief Executive Officer;
  • Gaétan Lavallière, P.Geo., Ph.D., Vice President;
  • Nancy Lacoursière, BAA, Chief Financial Officer;
  • Jean-Yves Laliberté, CPA, ICD.D, Chairman of the board and Corporate Secretary.

On May 29th, 2023, the Board of Directors granted a total of 2,600,000 stock options to directors, officers and one employee of the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the stock option plan, each option will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.11 per share no later than May 28th, 2028.

Contact:
Philippe Cloutier
President and CEO
Cartier Resources Inc.
Telephone: (819) 874-1331
Toll free: 877 874-1331
Fax: (819) 874-3113

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


