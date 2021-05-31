Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Cartier Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECR   CA1467721082

CARTIER RESOURCES INC.

(ECR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cartier Resources : Signs Agreement with Delta To Option 100% of the Dollier Property

05/31/2021 | 09:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
[Link]

May 31, 2021

Cartier Signs Agreement with Delta To Option 100% of the Dollier Property

Val-d'Or, May 31, 2021 - Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) ('Cartier' or the 'Company') announces the execution of an option agreement (the 'Agreement') with Delta Resources Limited ('Delta') to option 100% of its interests in its Dollier property located 30 km south of the Municipality of Chibougamau. On May 28, 2021, the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the documentation pertaining to the Agreement and has issued to Delta a final bulletin.

During the four-year option period, Delta shall have the sole and exclusive right and option to earn a 100% interest (the 'Option') by issuing in favour of Cartier of an aggregate of 600,000 common shares of Delta and incurring not less than $1,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the Dollier property. Further to the issuance of the final bulletin of the TSX Venture Exchange Cartier will receive an amount of $10,000 in cash and 100,000 common shares of Delta. All shares issued to Cartier under the Agreement will be subject to a statutory four (4) month hold period.

Upon the exercise of the Option, Cartier will be granted a 2% NSR production royalty on the Dollier property, half of which (1% NSR) will be redeemable for $ 2,000,000 and the other half (1% NSR) will be redeemable for $ 15,000,000.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under the provisions of Canadian securities laws including statements about the Company's plans. Such statements are necessarily based upon a number of beliefs, assumptions, and opinions of management on the date the statements are made and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change, except as required by law.

- 30 -

For more information, please contact:

Philippe Cloutier, P.Geo.

President and CEO

Telephone: 819 856-0512

philippe.cloutier@ressourcescartier.com

www.ressourcescartier.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulatory services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Document(s)

210531_Dollier_EN_FINAL

Disclaimer

Cartier Resources Inc. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 13:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CARTIER RESOURCES INC.
09:28aCARTIER RESOURCES  : Signs Agreement with Delta To Option 100% of the Dollier Pr..
PU
05/27CARTIER RESOURCES INC.  : Announces AGM Election Results
AQ
05/13DELTA RESOURCES  : Options Cartier Resources' Dollier Property in Quebec
MT
05/07CARTIER RESOURCES  : Files on SEDAR the NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Miner..
AQ
04/26CARTIER RESOURCES  : Enters Option Agreement with Hawkmoon for Wilson Property
MT
04/26CARTIER RESOURCES  : Signs Agreement with Hawkmoon To Option 100% of the Wilson ..
PU
04/26CARTIER RESOURCES  : Signs Agreement with Hawkmoon To Option 100% of the Wilson ..
AQ
04/13Cartier Resources Signs Agreements with SOQUEM for Fenton Property, Mining Cl..
MT
04/13CARTIER RESOURCES  : Signs Definitive Agreements with SOQUEM and Owns 100% of th..
AQ
04/08CARTIER RESOURCES  : Industrial Sorting Tests increase by 170 % the Grade of the..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,85 M -0,71 M -0,71 M
Net cash 2020 13,1 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -73,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 65,3 M 54,0 M 54,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart CARTIER RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Cartier Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,50 CAD
Last Close Price 0,30 CAD
Spread / Highest target 66,7%
Spread / Average Target 66,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 66,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philippe Cloutier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nancy Lacoursière Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Yves Laliberté Chairman & Secretary
Me Mario Jacob Independent Director
Daniel Massé Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARTIER RESOURCES INC.-3.23%54
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.64.18%62 607
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION7.09%53 914
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.7.69%12 327
BOLIDEN AB14.48%10 977
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.18.56%10 379