Tesla Model 3 Leads Pioneering Online Auto Retailer’s Electric Vehicle Sales for 3rd-Straight Year

In celebration of the New Year and a decade selling of electric vehicles, Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) reveals its top ten best-selling EVs of 2023:

Tesla Model 3 Nissan LEAF Tesla Model Y BMW i3 Chevrolet Volt Tesla Model S Tesla Model X Ford Mustang MACH-E Volkswagen e-Golf Chevrolet Bolt EV

Carvana has become a leader in the used EV space, offering a diverse range of electric vehicles and hybrids that cater to the evolving needs and tastes of car buyers. In 2023, Carvana sold 57 different EV makes and models, up 29% year over year.

According to J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Electric Vehicle Consideration Study, the percentage of consumers who say they are “overall likely” to consider purchasing an EV has steadily increased year over year, currently standing at 61%.

“We are dedicated to building an inventory that reflects our customers’ tastes and preferences, and this includes increasing our selection of electric vehicles as more models come to market and more consumers choose to buy cars in this category,” said Brian Boyd, Senior Vice President of Inventory. “We are focused on building selection across all price points to make used EVs as accessible as possible to all interested customers.”

Among its wide range of EVs in inventory, Carvana sells many models that are eligible for the 2024 Federal Used Clean Vehicle Tax Credit including qualifying top ten EV models listed above.

For additional information about eligibility requirements and for access to hundreds of qualifying cars, customers are encouraged to visit https://www.carvana.com/used-ev-tax-credit.

About Carvana

Carvana’s mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. Over the past decade, Carvana has revolutionized automotive retail and delighted millions of customers with an offering that is fun, fast, and fair. With Carvana, customers can choose from tens of thousands of vehicles, get financing, trade-in, and complete a purchase entirely online with the convenience of home delivery or local pick up in over 300 U.S. markets. Carvana’s vertically integrated platform is powered by its passionate team, unique national infrastructure, and purpose-built technology. Carvana is a Fortune 500 company and is proud to be recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers.

