New offering provides additional speed and convenience for local car buyers and sellers

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, today announced its expansion of same day vehicle delivery to the Philadelphia area. Now select Philadelphia area residents can take delivery of their vehicle within hours of placing an order on Carvana.com. Select customers interested in selling their current vehicles to Carvana can also benefit from same day drop-off at specific locations throughout the state.

Carvana expands its same day delivery service to Philadelphia. (Photo: Business Wire)

"After shopping online for a used vehicle, Carvana came through for us," shared Matilde M., a Carvana customer. “With my granddaughter driving us to doctor's appointments, we knew we had to step in when her car had issues. Within 24 hours, Carvana delivered, and when we surprised her with the car, she was so relieved and grateful."

Carvana’s seamless online platform allows customers to browse through one of the largest online selections of high-quality pre-owned vehicles, purchase the vehicle that fits their lifestyle from the comfort of home, and in select cases, have it delivered to their doorstep in less than 24 hours. This offering is made possible with the support of Carvana’s first-party logistics network and its Inspection and Reconditioning Center just outside Philadelphia.

"We are proud to bring same-day delivery to Philadelphia, providing local area residents with a convenient and speedy option for their next vehicle purchase," says Alan Kibler, Carvana Associate Director of Strategy and Analytics and native of Philadelphia."Now Philadelphians can have it all: the selection and convenience of the Carvana shopping experience plus the nearly instant gratification of same day fulfillment straight to their doorstep.”

Initially launched in Arizona, Carvana's same day delivery service has rapidly expanded to cities across several states including Ohio, Indiana, North Carolina, Georgia, Texas, Central Florida, Alabama, Oklahoma and now Pennsylvania. Carvana plans to continue expanding same day delivery to more locations across its footprint. This expansion is made possible by Carvana's extensive infrastructure, which includes a nationwide network of inspection and reconditioning centers, an efficient logistics fleet and a streamlined digital purchasing and underwriting process that has significantly simplified and accelerated the online car buying and selling experience.

About Carvana

Carvana’s mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. Over the past decade, Carvana has revolutionized automotive retail and delighted millions of customers with an offering that is fun, fast, and fair. With Carvana, customers can choose from tens of thousands of vehicles, get financing, trade-in, and complete a purchase entirely online with the convenience of home delivery or local pick up in over 300 U.S. markets. Carvana’s vertically integrated platform is powered by its passionate team, unique national infrastructure, and purpose-built technology. Carvana is a Fortune 500 company and is proud to be recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers.

