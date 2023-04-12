Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Carvana Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVNA   US1468691027

CARVANA CO.

(CVNA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-11 pm EDT
9.760 USD   +4.83%
07:04aCarvana Debuts Latest Signature Car Vending Machine in Fort Worth, Texas
BU
04/10Carvana to report first quarter 2023 and host quarterly conference call on may 4
AQ
04/06Carvana to Report First Quarter 2023 and Host Quarterly Conference Call on May 4
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carvana Debuts Latest Signature Car Vending Machine in Fort Worth, Texas

04/12/2023 | 07:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pioneering Online Auto Retailer Mints Its 36th Car Vending Machine in the U.S., Sixth in Lone Star State

Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, debuted its newest signature Car Vending Machine in Fort Worth, Texas today. The state-of-the-art steel and glass structure stands 12 stories tall with a 43-vehicle capacity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005220/en/

Carvana's newest Car Vending Machine, in Fort Worth, Texas, stands 12 stories tall, with the capacity to hold more than 40 vehicles. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana's newest Car Vending Machine, in Fort Worth, Texas, stands 12 stories tall, with the capacity to hold more than 40 vehicles. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana customers can save valuable time by shopping online and can choose to either pick up their vehicle at the Fort Worth Car Vending Machine or have the vehicle delivered to their home. When customers opt for a Car Vending Machine pick up, upon their arrival at the tower, they will be greeted by a Customer Advocate and receive a commemorative, oversized Carvana coin to activate the automated vending process. Then, Carvana customers get a front-row seat to watch their newly purchased dream ride descend through the brightly lit vending structure from the heart of the all-glass tower.

Upgrading the concept of the traditional test drive, all vehicles in Carvana’s national inventory come with a seven-day return policy, ensuring customers have the peace of mind they need to determine if a vehicle fits their needs and lifestyle. By living with their vehicle for a week, Fort Worthers can test out the cargo space on a newly purchased pickup truck at TCU for the next Horned Frogs tailgate, or they can gauge the fuel economy of a used hybrid on the trip down I-30 to Dallas.

“We all know things are a bit bigger in Texas, so now we’re proud to offer a larger-than-life car buying experience to Fort Worth residents with our newest Car Vending Machine,” said Matt Plummer, Carvana Market Operations Manager. “Customers in Fort Worth have access to a national inventory with thousands of great vehicles, at great prices, and now they’ve got a vehicle pickup experience that’ll drive them even happier.”

Carvana’s newest iconic Car Vending Machine is the sixth of its kind in the Lone Star State, and the 36th in the U.S. The Fort Worth Car Vending Machine is located at 8741 North Freeway, Fort Worth, Texas 76177. Location hours are Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. CT.

About

Carvana is an industry pioneer for buying and selling used vehicles online. As the fastest growing used automotive retailer in U.S. history, its proven, customer-first ecommerce model has positively impacted millions of people's lives through more convenient, accessible and transparent experiences. Carvana.com allows someone to purchase a vehicle from the comfort of their home, completing the entire process online, benefiting from a 7-day money back guarantee, home delivery, nationwide inventory selection and more. Customers also have the option to sell or trade-in their vehicle across all Carvana locations, including its patented Car Vending Machines, in more than 300 U.S. markets. Carvana brings a continued focus on people-first values, industry-leading customer care, technology and innovation, and is the No. 2 automotive brand in the U.S., only behind Ford, on the Forbes 2022 Most Customer-Centric Companies List. Carvana is one of the four fastest companies to make the Fortune 500 and for more information, please visit www.carvana.com and follow us @Carvana.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CARVANA CO.
07:04aCarvana Debuts Latest Signature Car Vending Machine in Fort Worth, Texas
BU
04/10Carvana to report first quarter 2023 and host quarterly conference call on may 4
AQ
04/06Carvana to Report First Quarter 2023 and Host Quarterly Conference Call on May 4
BU
04/03Carvana - HOME CAR DELIVERY LEGISLATION PASSES ILLINOIS STATE SENATE, CLEARS INITIAL LE..
AQ
03/31Home Car Delivery Legislation Passes Illinois State Senate, Clears Initial Legislative ..
BU
03/29Carvana Launches Newest Iconic Car Vending Machine in the Empire State
BU
03/28Carvana Kicks Off Sixth Season of Partnership with Phoenix Rising FC
BU
03/23TD Cowen Adjusts Carvana Price Target to $8 From $7, Maintains Market Perform Rating
MT
03/23North American Morning Briefing: Traders Reassess -2-
DJ
03/22Tech Down as the Sector Seen as Resilient -- Tech Roundup
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARVANA CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 572 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 291 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 937 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,46x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 035 M 1 035 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
EV / Sales 2024 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 16 600
Free-Float 50,7%
Chart CARVANA CO.
Duration : Period :
Carvana Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARVANA CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 9,76 $
Average target price 9,56 $
Spread / Average Target -2,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ernie Garcia Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Jenkins Chief Financial Officer
Benjamin Huston Chief Operating Officer
Michael E. Maroone Lead Independent Director
Ira J. Platt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARVANA CO.105.91%1 035
CARMAX, INC.18.59%11 415
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.1.07%1 477
IDOM INC.20.93%603
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.9.88%531
KAMUX OYJ23.56%234
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer