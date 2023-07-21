Exchange Offer Transaction Support Agreement Summary
July 19, 2023
July 2023
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect Carvana's current expectations and projections with respect to, among other things, its financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, and business. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "projection," "seek," "can," "could," "may," "should," "would," "will," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties.
Q2 2023. There is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect expectations only as of this date. Carvana does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.
Transaction Summary
- On July 19, 2023, we announced a Transaction Support Agreement ("TSA") with noteholders holding over 90% or approximately $5.2 billion of our senior unsecured notes due 2025 through 2030.
- The Transaction Support Agreement commits Supporting Noteholders to exchange their existing senior unsecured notes for new senior secured notes due 2028 through 2031.
- The new notes are secured by substantially all Carvana and ADESA assets, with first-priority liens on substantially all assets not securing our floorplan facility and a second-priority lien on all assets securing our floorplan facility.
- The exchange significantly lowers Carvana's cash interest expense over the next two years, significantly reduces 2025 and 2027 maturities, and significantly lessens total debt outstanding.
Transaction Impacts
- At the subscription levels signed in the TSA as of July 18, 2023, the exchange:
- Lowers Carvana's required cash interest expense by over $430 million per year over the next two years.
- Reduces our 2025 and 2027 maturities by more than 83%.
- Lessens our total principal balance of debt outstanding by over $1.2 billion.
- Preserves future financial flexibility with the ability to borrow $1,150 million (which can grow to $1,500 million) on a senior priority basis and $250 million on a pari passu basis.
- These benefits provide significant flexibility for us to execute our plan of driving positive free cash flow and marching toward our goal of becoming the largest and most profitable auto retailer.
Transaction Timeline
- We expect to launch a public exchange offer in the next few weeks. We anticipate that the exchange offer will be open for 20 business days, allowing all noteholders to exchange their existing senior unsecured notes for new senior secured notes.
- As part of the transaction, Carvana has committed to raise $350 million of equity prior to the closing of the exchange. The equity can be raised through an at-the-market or underwritten offering. The Garcias have committed to purchase $126 million of equity prior to closing for any issuance amounts below $700 million.
