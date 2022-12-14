Advanced search
    CVNA   US1468691027

CARVANA CO.

(CVNA)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-13 pm EST
4.830 USD   -2.42%
09:05aCarvana Expands in Oregon, Launches in Corvallis
BU
12/13Carvana Hosts Nationwide Canned Food Drive In Celebration of Annual Happy Haulerdays™ Campaign
BU
12/12North American Morning Briefing: Inflation, -2-
DJ
Carvana Expands in Oregon, Launches in Corvallis

12/14/2022 | 09:05am EST
Carvana Offers As-Soon-As-Next-Day Delivery to Fifth Market in The Beaver State

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, is now offering as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Corvallis area residents. Customers can shop through thousands of affordable vehicles in the country, secure auto financing or use the car loan calculator, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005020/en/

Carvana widens its footprint in Oregon, offering as-soon-as-next-day delivery in Corvallis. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana widens its footprint in Oregon, offering as-soon-as-next-day delivery in Corvallis. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana customers can save valuable time and money with The New Way to Buy a Car® by skipping the dealership and shopping online. Carvana allows customers to shop for vehicles on a budget that works best for them. To give customers the peace of mind and time to confirm that their vehicle fits their needs, all vehicles in Carvana’s national inventory come with a 7-day return policy.

Carvana gives customers a high-definition, 360-degree virtual tour of every vehicle, inside and out. Carvana Certified vehicles have passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections, and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car’s vehicle description page.

Customers can also trade in or sell a vehicle by simply entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com and answering a few questions. Carvana can pick the vehicle up and bring them a check as soon as the next day.

“We look forward to expanding our offering to Corvallis residents and bringing our national inventory of affordable vehicles to the area,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. “We’re confident Corvallis residents will appreciate the ease, convenience, and value that comes with purchasing your car online and having it delivered to your doorstep as soon as the next day. ”

Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 316 cities across the U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. With a continued focus on its customers, technology and innovation, Carvana offers an intuitive and convenient online car buying, selling, and financing experience. Carvana.com enables customers to quickly and easily shop thousands of vehicles, finance, trade in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts and schedule delivery or pickup at one of its patented, automated Car Vending Machines. Carvana is a Fortune 500 company, providing as-soon-as-next-day delivery to customers in over 300 U.S. markets.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube or the Carvana Blog.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 942 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 813 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 191 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,50x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 512 M 512 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 50,7%
Managers and Directors
Ernie Garcia Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Jenkins Chief Financial Officer
Benjamin Huston Chief Operating Officer
Michael E. Maroone Lead Independent Director
Ira J. Platt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARVANA CO.-97.92%512
COPART, INC.-17.31%29 859
CARMAX, INC.-48.41%10 615
IAA, INC.-21.75%5 298
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.-13.83%1 466
IDOM INC.-4.98%511