    CVNA   US1468691027

CARVANA CO.

(CVNA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:25:05 2023-02-27 pm EST
8.575 USD   +7.05%
08:02aCitigroup Adjusts Carvana Price Target to $11 From $5.50, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
02/24Tech Down as Treasury Yields Rise -- Tech Roundup
DJ
02/24Carvana : Q4 2022 Letter to Shareholders
PU
Carvana Named Best Lender For Buying A Car Online

02/27/2023 | 12:21pm EST
CNBC Select Chooses Carvana For Its Top Award

Due To The Company’s Consumer-Friendly Terms and Approach

Carvana, the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, was recently named by CNBC Select as the best lender for buying a car online. CNBC Select evaluated companies based on credit requirements, repayment terms, prequalification window and other factors.

Carvana is named the Best Lender For Buying A Car Online by CNBC Select. (Photo: Business Wire)

“At a time where every little bit counts, we want to give customers an array of tools, terms and capabilities to help them find the right car at the right price and we are extremely proud to have been selected as the best in the industry,” said Matt Dundas, Carvana’s Senior Director of Finance.

A study issued in 2023 by Cox Automotive found that more than 80% of shoppers believed that the car buying experience was improved by online activities overall. Furthermore, 78% of car shoppers believe an e-commerce approach provides greater pricing transparency. Now, as the company celebrates its 10th year of disrupting the auto industry, this recent recognition as the best place to finance a car online is reinforced by Carvana’s millions of satisfied customers.

About

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is an industry pioneer for buying and selling used vehicles online. As the fastest growing used automotive retailer in U.S. history, its proven, customer-first ecommerce model has positively impacted millions of people's lives through more convenient, accessible and transparent experiences. Carvana.com allows someone to purchase a vehicle from the comfort of their home, completing the entire process online, benefiting from a 7-day money back guarantee, home delivery, nationwide inventory selection and more. Customers also have the option to sell or trade-in their vehicle across all Carvana locations, including its patented Car Vending Machines, in more than 300 U.S. markets. Carvana brings a continued focus on people-first values, industry-leading customer care, technology and innovation, and is the No. 2 automotive brand in the U.S., only behind Ford, on the Forbes 2022 Most Customer-Centric Companies List. Carvana is one of the four fastest companies to make the Fortune 500 and for more information, please visit www.carvana.com and follow us @Carvana.

Carvana also encourages investors to visit its Investor Relations website as financial and other company information is posted.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on CARVANA CO.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 998 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 384 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 721 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,09x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 850 M 850 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
EV / Sales 2024 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 16 600
Free-Float 50,7%
Technical analysis trends CARVANA CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 8,01 $
Average target price 9,75 $
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ernie Garcia Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Jenkins Chief Financial Officer
Benjamin Huston Chief Operating Officer
Michael E. Maroone Lead Independent Director
Ira J. Platt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARVANA CO.68.99%850
COPART, INC.13.70%32 974
CARMAX, INC.11.45%10 723
IAA, INC.3.68%5 551
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.8.35%1 540
IDOM INC.30.87%640