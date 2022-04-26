Carvana : News Release Carvana Co. Announces Proposed Offering of Class A Common Stock - Form 8-K

News Release

Carvana Co. Announces Proposed Offering of Class A Common Stock

PHOENIX - (BUSINESS WIRE) - April 20, 2022 - Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $1 billion of its Class A common stock in a public offering registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").

Ernest Garcia, II, along with Ernie Garcia, III, Carvana's Chief Executive Officer, and entities controlled by one or both of them, have indicated an interest in purchasing up to an aggregate of $432 million of the Company's Class A common stock in the offering, based on their pro rata ownership.

Citigroup and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC will act as book-running managers for the proposed offering.

Carvana intends to use the net proceeds from the public offering of Class A common stock for general corporate purposes.

Separately, Carvana is proposing to offer (x) up to $1 billion of series A perpetual preferred stock (the "Series A Preferred Stock") and (y) up to $2.275 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2030 (the "New Notes"), in each case pursuant to a separate offering memorandum for each proposed offering only to (i) qualified institutional buyers in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Rule 144A under the Securities Act and (ii) non-U.S. persons outside the United States in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The net proceeds of the offerings are to be used to finance Carvana's announced acquisition of the U.S. based physical auction business of ADESA, Inc., and they will also be used for working capital, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes. This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Series A Preferred Stock or the New Notes, and the offering of the Class A common stock is not contingent on the offering of the Series A Preferred Stock or the New Notes.

The offering of Class A common stock will be made only by means of an effective registration statement (including a prospectus), a preliminary prospectus supplement and a final prospectus supplement. A copy of the prospectus and the preliminary prospectus supplement and, when available, the final prospectus supplement relating to these securities may be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (800) 831-9146 or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

An automatic shelf registration statement relating to the Class A common stock has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Class A common stock, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the applicable securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.