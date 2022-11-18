Advanced search
    CVNA   US1468691027

CARVANA CO.

(CVNA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:34 2022-11-18 pm EST
7.850 USD   -5.65%
12:21pCarvana Intends to Cut Down 1,500 Jobs: CNBC
MT
11:14aCarvana to layoff 1,500 employees - CNBC reporter tweet
RE
11/16Wedbush Cuts Carvana's PT to $9 From $12, Notes Downside Risks to Forecasts, Unclear Liquidity Resolution; Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carvana Plans to Lay Off 1,500 Employees, Cites Economic Concerns

11/18/2022 | 12:45pm EST
Carvana Co. plans to lay off about 1,500 employees, or about 8% of the company's workforce, executives said in a Friday memo to staff.

The planned workforce reductions come as the used car retailer faces economic headwinds and an uncertain future, Chief Executive Ernie Garcia said in the memo.

"We failed to accurately predict how this would all play out and the impact it would have on our business," Mr. Garcia said.

The workforce reductions will affect the company's corporate and technology teams, as well as some operations teams.

"To those impacted, I am sorry," Mr. Garcia said. "As you all know, we made a similar decision to this one in May. It is fair to ask why this is happening again, and yet I am not sure I can answer it as clearly as you deserve."

Employees affected by the layoffs will receive separation and severance pay through Jan. 1, 2023, plus one additional week of severance pay for every full year of tenure, Mr. Garcia said. They will also receive extended health-care coverage for three months and will receive priority consideration once Carvana begins hiring again, among other resources.

Carvana representatives didn't immediately return requests for comment.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-22 1244ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 052 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 648 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 738 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,85x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 881 M 881 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 50,8%
Duration : Period :
Carvana Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CARVANA CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 8,32 $
Average target price 24,37 $
Spread / Average Target 193%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ernie Garcia Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Jenkins Chief Financial Officer
Benjamin Huston Chief Operating Officer
Michael E. Maroone Lead Independent Director
Ira J. Platt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARVANA CO.-96.41%881
COPART, INC.-15.39%30 538
CARMAX, INC.-48.38%10 623
IAA, INC.-21.38%5 324
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.-8.83%1 551
IDOM INC.0.14%517