Carvana : Q3 2022 Earnings Release

Carvana Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Retail Units Sold of 102,570 a decrease of 8% YoY

Revenue of $3.386 Billion, a decrease of 3% YoY

Reduced Carvana only SG&A expenses by $89 million QoQ

PHOENIX - November 3, 2022 - Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars online, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Carvana's complete third quarter 2022 financial results and management commentary can be found by accessing the Company's shareholder letter on the quarterly results pageof the investor relations website.

"We made significant progress in Q3 driving operational efficiencies despite the considerable headwinds facing our industry. Our committed team achieved notable cost reductions across our business while continuing to deliver exceptional customer experiences," said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. "This economic environment remains uncertain, but we are focused squarely on the goal of driving the business to profitability. While progress is rarely linear, we remain on the path to becoming the largest and most profitable auto retailer."

Conference Call Details

Carvana will host a conference call today, November 3, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. EDT (2:30 p.m. PDT) to discuss financial results. To participate in the live call, analysts and investors should dial (833) 255-2830 or (412) 902-6715 and ask for "Carvana Earnings." A live audio webcast of the conference call along with supplemental financial information will also be accessible on the company's website at https://investors.carvana.com/. Following the webcast, an archived version will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until November 10, 2022, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering passcode 8157634#.

