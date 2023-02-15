Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Carvana Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVNA   US1468691027

CARVANA CO.

(CVNA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-15 pm EST
12.69 USD   +18.38%
05:31pCarvana Recognized As One Of America's Best Employers For Third Consecutive Year
BU
02/08Carvana Rises Past 17% Wednesday Morning as Stock Resumes Trading After Being Halted for Volatility
MT
02/08Carvana, jimmie johnson bring florida technical students to nascar's biggest event
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carvana Recognized As One Of America's Best Employers For Third Consecutive Year

02/15/2023 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pioneering used auto retailer ranks in Top 10 on Forbes’ list of Best Retail + Wholesale Employers

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, is recognized as one of the top employers in the U.S., landing on Forbes America’s Best Employer List for a third consecutive year in 2023, once again ranking within the top 10 of the “Retail and Wholesale” category. Carvana is the second largest used car dealer in the United States, employing tens of thousands of people across the United States.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005853/en/

Carvana ranks among the top retail and wholesale employers in the U.S., according to Forbes. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana ranks among the top retail and wholesale employers in the U.S., according to Forbes. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Carvana believes in treating people better, from our millions of customers to our thousands of team members across the country. Everyday, our team brings such passion and drive to deliver positive, memorable experiences to our customers,” says Adrienne Sanford, Carvana Vice President of People Operations. “To consistently land on Forbes’ list of the best places to work reflects our view that Carvana is for everyone and a place where people want to work.”

Carvana takes care of its people, so they can in turn take the best possible care of its customers, driving them happy through their car shopping, buying or selling experience. Carvana goes the extra mile to recruit and retain team members seeking a career, not just a job. It has reimagined its comprehensive employee experience with an approach that considers mental wellbeing, financial security and literacy, physical health and educational opportunities. Carvana team members have access to Carvana Communities resource groups, Carvana Cares community impact initiatives, sweat-equity Passion Projects, career development, rotational programs, on-the-job training certifications and more. This variety of values-based benefits and perks are designed to promote a deeper, more connective company culture.

About

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is an industry pioneer for buying and selling used vehicles online. As the fastest growing used automotive retailer in U.S. history, its proven, customer-first ecommerce model has positively impacted millions of people's lives through more convenient, accessible and transparent experiences. Carvana.com allows someone to purchase a vehicle from the comfort of their home, completing the entire process online, benefiting from a 7-day money back guarantee, home delivery, nationwide inventory selection and more. Customers also have the option to sell or trade-in their vehicle across all Carvana locations, including its patented Car Vending Machines, in more than 300 U.S. markets. Carvana brings a continued focus on people-first values, industry-leading customer care, technology and innovation, and is the No. 2 automotive brand in the U.S., only behind Ford, on the Forbes 2022 Most Customer-Centric Companies List. Carvana is one of the four fastest companies to make the Fortune 500 and for more information, please visit www.carvana.com and follow us @Carvana.

Carvana also encourages investors to visit its Investor Relations website as financial and other company information is posted.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CARVANA CO.
05:31pCarvana Recognized As One Of America's Best Employers For Third Consecutive Year
BU
02/08Carvana Rises Past 17% Wednesday Morning as Stock Resumes Trading After Being Halted fo..
MT
02/08Carvana, jimmie johnson bring florida technical students to nascar's biggest event
AQ
02/07Carvana, Jimmie Johnson Bring Florida Technical Students to NASCAR's Biggest Event
BU
02/03Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; Amazon.com, Alpha..
MT
02/02Carvana Up Over 24% Premarket Thursday, Extends Streak of Share Gains
MT
02/02Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Up Premarket; Meta Platforms Jumps..
MT
02/02North American Morning Briefing: Meta to Buoy Nasdaq Aga..
DJ
02/01Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Down Premarket; Snap Poised to Fal..
MT
01/31Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Down Pre-Bell; So-Fi Technologies ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARVANA CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 864 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 827 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 185 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,31x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 136 M 1 136 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 50,7%
Chart CARVANA CO.
Duration : Period :
Carvana Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARVANA CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 12,69 $
Average target price 11,31 $
Spread / Average Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ernie Garcia Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Jenkins Chief Financial Officer
Benjamin Huston Chief Operating Officer
Michael E. Maroone Lead Independent Director
Ira J. Platt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARVANA CO.126.16%1 136
COPART, INC.13.78%32 998
CARMAX, INC.24.67%11 996
IAA, INC.9.60%5 864
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.16.02%1 649
IDOM INC.30.57%655