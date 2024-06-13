Celebrating Father’s Day, Carvana’s No. 84 Toyota Spotlights Creativity with a Personal, Family-Centric Design

Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, today revealed a one-of–a-kind paint scheme for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series’ Brickyard 400 race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In celebration of Father’s Day weekend, Jimmie Johnson’s daughters, Genevieve (13) and Lydia (11), have designed a unique and heartfelt paint scheme for their father’s racecar.

The Brickyard 400 is a celebrated race for Johnson, as he is four time champion of the event, so it's only fitting that the look of his racecar is one with extra special meaning. This paint scheme is a deeply personal project conceived by Johnson’s biggest fans—his own children. Genevieve and Lydia poured their love and creativity into a custom design that brings together all of their father’s favorite things, funny quirks, and elements that hold special significance to their family.

“It was a lot of trial and error but we are so excited to see our designs at the race,” said Genevieve and Lydia Johnson. “It was really fun for us to combine colors and patterns that remind us of Dad's racing world and some of our favorite memories with him. We hope everyone loves it as much as we loved creating it!”

The No. 84 Carvana Toyota Camry XSE features an imaginative blend of colors and patterns that represent Johnson’s personal life and dynamic racing career, brought to life through the artistic vision of his daughters. The car is covered in pink, turquoise, yellow and purple doodles along with images of the family’s spirited Jack Russell Terrier, “Charlie Meatball” (who Genevieve spent the most time drawing), and references how the girls wish their dad luck before each race, telling him to “drive over the moon” - their way of saying Johnson will be the fastest car.

“Seeing my daughters take such an active role in designing the paint scheme for my car has been an incredibly special experience,” said Johnson. “Their creativity and vision have brought a fresh and personal touch to the race track and will keep me inspired lap after lap. It’s a special moment I’m excited to share with the fans, especially as we celebrate Father’s Day.”

Fans can look forward to seeing Johnson’s car in action for the first time on July 21, 2024 in Indianapolis. Access to a first look at the newly outfitted race car is available on NASCAR.com, and on all of Carvana Racing’s social channels.

