Carvana Up Over 21%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since September 2020 -- Data Talk

Carvana Co. Class A (CVNA) is currently at $36.43, up $6.43 or 21.43%

--On pace for largest percent increase since Sept. 22, 2020, when it rose 30.61%

--Snaps a five day losing streak

--Down 37.15% month-to-date

--Down 84.28% year-to-date

--Down 90.16% from its all-time closing high of $370.10 on Aug. 10, 2021

--Down 83.73% from 52 weeks ago (May 13, 2021), when it closed at $223.87

--Up 21.43% from its 52-week closing low of $30.00 on May 11, 2022

--Traded as high as $45.30

--Up 51% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 24, 2020, when it rose as much as 58.3%

All data as of 2:37:28 PM ET

