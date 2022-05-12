Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Carvana Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVNA   US1468691027

CARVANA CO.

(CVNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/12 03:20:57 pm EDT
38.10 USD   +27.00%
12:17pCarvana Shares Rebound From Recent Rout
MT
03:31aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Seen -3-
DJ
05/11Carvana to lay off 2,500
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carvana Up Over 21%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since September 2020 -- Data Talk

05/12/2022 | 02:57pm EDT
Carvana Co. Class A (CVNA) is currently at $36.43, up $6.43 or 21.43%


--On pace for largest percent increase since Sept. 22, 2020, when it rose 30.61%

--Snaps a five day losing streak

--Down 37.15% month-to-date

--Down 84.28% year-to-date

--Down 90.16% from its all-time closing high of $370.10 on Aug. 10, 2021

--Down 83.73% from 52 weeks ago (May 13, 2021), when it closed at $223.87

--Down 90.16% from its 52-week closing high of $370.10 on Aug. 10, 2021

--Up 21.43% from its 52-week closing low of $30.00 on May 11, 2022

--Traded as high as $45.30

--Up 51% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 24, 2020, when it rose as much as 58.3%


All data as of 2:37:28 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-22 1456ET

All news about CARVANA CO.
12:17pCarvana Shares Rebound From Recent Rout
MT
03:31aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Seen -3-
DJ
05/11Carvana to lay off 2,500
AQ
05/11MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 11, 2022
05/11Stifel Downgrades Carvana to Hold From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $40 From $115
MT
05/10Carvana cuts 2,500 jobs, execs to forego pay for severance
AQ
05/10CARVANA CO. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Dis..
AQ
05/10CARVANA CO. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
05/10Carvana to Cut 2,500 Jobs -- Shares Decline
MT
05/10Carvana to Reduce Workforce by 2,500 Employees, Primarily in Operational Groups
MT
Analyst Recommendations on CARVANA CO.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 253 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 193 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 190 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,56x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 172 M 3 172 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart CARVANA CO.
Duration : Period :
Carvana Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARVANA CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 30,00 $
Average target price 136,41 $
Spread / Average Target 355%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ernie Garcia Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Jenkins Chief Financial Officer
Benjamin Huston Chief Operating Officer
Michael E. Maroone Lead Independent Director
Ira J. Platt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARVANA CO.-87.06%3 172
COPART, INC.-29.45%25 405
CARMAX, INC.-31.05%14 382
IAA, INC.-32.12%4 604
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.-16.39%1 587
IDOM INC.-7.33%517