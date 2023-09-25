Combine Winner To Receive $10,000 Grand Prize and One-Year Sponsorship Courtesy of Leading Online Auto Retailer

Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, and esports and gaming leader NRG are thrilled to partner in hosting a new skills challenge event in search of the world’s next Rocket League pro. The Carvana | NRG Combine, in collaboration with the Network of Academic and Scholastic Esports Federations (NASEF), invites outstanding student esports athletes aged 18 and up to compete for a one-year content creator contract Carvana and NRG, a grand prize of $10,000 and the chance to make a name in the esports industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230925750040/en/

Carvana teams with esports powerhouse NRG for the first Carvana | NRG Combine in search of the next esports star. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We are inspired by the talent and passion fueling the growth of esports and are excited to collaborate with NRG as we take our brand mantra of driving people happy to the next level with this new partnership,” said Ryan Keeton, Carvana co-founder and Chief Brand Officer. “Carvana is thrilled to enter the esports space and host the first-ever Carvana NRG Combine in search of the next esports superstar.”

Over two days starting November 11, 2023, the iconic NRG Castle in downtown Los Angeles will transform into the Carvana | NRG Combine. This event will not only feature top gamers and aspiring esports professionals competing and showcasing their technique, but will also serve as a boot camp for esports business acumen. Participants will have the opportunity to learn from industry experts as they hone their craft. In addition, student athletes will meet Rocket League ace Musty and other NRG team members, all while watching gaming’s best in action.

“NASEF is thrilled to partner with Carvana and NRG to present such a fantastic event for students,” said Claire LaBeaux, Chief Marketing Officer at NASEF. “Our objective is to always blend play and learning and to help students develop relevant career skills. The combination of Rocket League gameplay and video production will engage a lot of excited youth in this Combine.”

“NRG is beyond excited to collaborate with Carvana on what has been a long-time passion project for our organization,” says Brandon Tortora, Head of Sales and Brand Partnerships at NRG. “United by our mutual dedication to technology and crafting outstanding interactive experiences, we are eager to give aspiring talents this stage so they can shine. This event is not merely a skills challenge, but a platform where we hope to discover and nurture the next generation of Rocket League talent, fostering an environment where dreams can become a reality and possibly unveiling the next big pro in the scene.”

For news and updates ahead of the Carvana | NRG Combine on November 11, 2023, follow Carvana, NRG, and NASEF’s social media channels @gocarvana, @nrggram, and @naseffgg.

