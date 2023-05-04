Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Carvana Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVNA   US1468691027

CARVANA CO.

(CVNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06:37:50 2023-05-04 pm EDT
9.105 USD   +26.46%
05:27pCarvana expects to post positive core profit in second quarter
RE
04:30pCARVANA CO. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:27pCarvana Reports Best First Quarter In Company History For Adjusted EBITDA and Total Gross Profit Per Unit
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carvana expects to post positive core profit in second quarter

05/04/2023 | 05:27pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Vehicles are displayed at a Carvana dealership in Austin

(Reuters) - Carvana Co said on Thursday it expects to post a profit in the current quarter, as its cost actions helped the used-car retailer to mitigate some impact of a decline in sales.

Shares of the company rose 26% after the bell.

The debt-laden company has taken a series of steps, including job reductions, over the past year to cut costs as it struggles to sell cars acquired at elevated prices, with buyers hit by inflation and worried about a recession cutting spending.

Carvana said its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, (EBITDA) are expected to be positive in the second quarter.

"It is clear our strategy and execution are working as evidenced by our 61% increase in gross profit per unit, the best first quarter GPU in company history," said CEO Ernie Garcia.

Carvana's first-quarter net loss narrowed to $286 million from $506 million a year earlier.

Its revenue fell 25.5% to $2.61 billion.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on CARVANA CO.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 451 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 321 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 940 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,06x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 750 M 750 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
EV / Sales 2024 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 16 600
Free-Float 50,7%
Chart CARVANA CO.
Duration : Period :
Carvana Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARVANA CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 7,20 $
Average target price 9,53 $
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ernie Garcia Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Jenkins Chief Financial Officer
Benjamin Huston Chief Operating Officer
Michael E. Maroone Lead Independent Director
Ira J. Platt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARVANA CO.49.16%750
CARMAX, INC.16.06%11 172
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.2.61%1 582
IDOM INC.26.96%626
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.8.19%495
KAMUX OYJ29.33%248
