CARVANA CO.

CARVANA CO.

(CVNA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carvana : to Report First Quarter 2021 Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on May 6

04/08/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced it will report its first quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021, following the close of market on Thursday, May 6, 2021. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) to review and discuss the company's business and results.

What:

Carvana First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

Thursday, May 6, 2021

Time:

5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT)

Live Call:

(833) 255-2830 or (412) 902-6715

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website, https://investors.carvana.com/. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, May 13, 2021, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering passcode 10154369#.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 30,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s proprietary automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 722 M - -
Net income 2021 -268 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 656 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -145x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20 938 M 20 938 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,59x
EV / Sales 2022 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 10 400
Free-Float 39,6%
Chart CARVANA CO.
Duration : Period :
Carvana Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARVANA CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 301,33 $
Last Close Price 267,30 $
Spread / Highest target 57,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -70,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ernie Garcia Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Jenkins Chief Financial Officer
Benjamin Huston Chief Operating Officer
Michael E. Maroone Lead Independent Director
Ira J. Platt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARVANA CO.11.59%20 938
COPART, INC.-11.32%26 803
CARMAX, INC.33.50%20 576
IAA, INC.-13.22%7 587
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC--.--%2 380
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.-18.05%1 978
