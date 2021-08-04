Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Carvana Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVNA   US1468691027

CARVANA CO.

(CVNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carvana : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

08/04/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced that senior management will present to the investor community and host meetings at the following virtual conferences:

J.P. Morgan 2021 Auto Conference
Presentation Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021, 1:30 p.m. ET*

Citi’s 2021 Global Technology Conference
Presentation Date: Tuesday, September 14, 2021*

*A webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Carvana website (https://investors.carvana.com/). An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live presentation.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 30,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s proprietary automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CARVANA CO.
05:01pCARVANA : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
07:11aCARVANA : Brings The New Way to Buy a Car® to Lincoln
BU
07:01aCARVANA : Brings The New Way to Buy a Car® to 300th Market
BU
07/28CARVANA : Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Carvana to $385 From $360, Maintai..
MT
07/26CARVANA : KeyBanc Adjusts Carvana's Price Target to $360 from $310, Keeps Overwe..
MT
07/08CARVANA : to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Quarterly Conference Ca..
BU
07/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07/06CARVANA : SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED INVENTORY FINANCING AN..
PU
07/06CARVANA CO. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements a..
AQ
06/30CARVANA : Launches in Wichita With As-Soon-As-Next Day Vehicle Delivery
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 004 M - -
Net income 2021 -260 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 578 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -227x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26 913 M 26 913 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,95x
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 10 400
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart CARVANA CO.
Duration : Period :
Carvana Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARVANA CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 332,37 $
Average target price 330,50 $
Spread / Average Target -0,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ernie Garcia Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Jenkins Chief Financial Officer
Benjamin Huston Chief Operating Officer
Michael E. Maroone Lead Independent Director
Ira J. Platt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARVANA CO.38.75%26 913
COPART, INC.16.46%35 035
CARMAX, INC.47.89%22 762
IAA, INC.-6.46%8 190
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.-9.67%2 097
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.44.61%1 076